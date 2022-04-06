It’ll end up being 157 days between the moment Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves won last year’s World Series and the start of the 2022 baseball season. Everything in between? Tough to sum that up quickly.
A record spending spree on free agents. A bitter work stoppage that delayed opening day.
Maybe most unthinkable of all: Freeman isn’t even in Atlanta anymore.
A lot to catch up on before the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers open the season at Wrigley Field on Thursday afternoon, the first of seven games that day. Certainly, the sport is ready to move forward and wash off a winter when owners and players fought — fiercely and occasionally publicly — over how to split the game’s billions.
Luckily, the legal work is now moved to the side, and the real fun can begin.
What can Shohei Ohtani possibly do for an encore after an unprecedented year of dominance on the mound and at the plate? Will the many millions spent by Mets owner Steve Cohen bring a championship trophy to Queens? Can anyone stop the Dodgers after they lured Freeman back to his Southern California home?
Time to find out.
Before the first pitch is delivered Thursday, here’s what to know:
THE NEW GUYS
Baseball’s unusual offseason was split into two segments — a flurry of action before the 99-day lockout began Dec. 2, and a scramble to get rosters set when it lifted March 10.
The Rangers were champions of Part 1. Texas signed Corey Seager and Marcus Semien for a combined $500 million, solidifying their middle infield with two monster contracts.
Those deals were part of a one-day record $1.4 billion spent on free agents right before the offseason went dark. Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray left Toronto for Seattle, and the Blue Jays replaced him with former Giant Kevin Gausman. The Tigers ponied up for shortstop Javier Báez and starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Even the Marlins tried making a splash, dropping $53 million on Avisaíl García.
Max Scherzer also signed early, joining Cohen and the Mets on a $130 million, three-year deal. He then turned his attention to baseball’s labor fight, where he was one of the lead voices for players at the table. He’s back to his day job now — and good thing for New York, with two-time Cy Young Award-winning teammate Jacob deGrom beginning the year on the injured list.
When shops re-opened in March, the most notable drama surrounded Freeman and the Braves. Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos appeared to end any hopes for a reunion when he traded for Oakland slugger Matt Olson and gave him a $168 million, eight-year deal.
Freeman landed with the Dodgers for $162 million over six years, then acknowledged during his introductory press conference that he always figured on being a lifelong Brave.
The Minnesota Twins made another huge post-lockout deal, convincing former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa to sign a $105.3 million, three-year deal with player opt outs after the first two seasons. His stay might be short, but Correa has pledged to help instill a “championship culture” in the Twin Cities, where the ball club has lost 18 straight postseason games dating to 2004.
Other notable moves: Clayton Kershaw went back to the Dodgers, the rival Giants locked up lefty Carlos Rodón, and the Rockies signed Kris Bryant.
Also new in the NL West is San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin, who was granted his release by Oakland after 11 years to lead Fernando Tatis Jr. and Co.
Melvin’s old job went to Mark Kotsay, getting his first crack at managing after a 17-year playing career. The Cardinals are under new direction, too, promoting 35-year-old Oliver Marmol after Mike Shildt was stunningly fired despite being a finalist for NL Manager of the Year.
OPENING DAY
Cubs veteran Kyle Hendricks is set to deliver the first pitch of the season against Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee at Wrigley Field just past 2:20 p.m. EDT, the first of seven games still on the calendar amid rainy forecasts across the country.
Gerrit Cole and the Yankees had been set to start the season at home against the rival Red Sox, but New York announced Wednesday that the game was postponed. Same for the Twins and their opener against visiting Seattle.
Still plenty on the docket, though. The World Series champion Atlanta Braves plan to raise a banner before hosting Cincinnati, and they’ll do it without fan favorite Freddie Freeman, who signed with the Dodgers last month. Los Angeles is among 12 teams that weren’t scheduled to open until Friday.
DH DUTY
Shohei Ohtani begins his AL MVP defense by pitching and hitting for the Angels against Houston — and he’ll be the only hurler asked to do both.
The designated hitter was added to the National League this winter, creating 15 job opportunities for sluggers who aren’t exactly built to defend. Nelson Cruz signed a one-year deal with the Nationals and seems ready for another big season at 41 years old — he hit a grand slam in his final spring at-bat.
The new rule also cleared a spot for the Cardinals to bring back 42-year-old Albert Pujols for a farewell tour. St. Louis hosts the Pirates, with Adam Wainwright pitching to Yadier Molina for what could be the final time as those two players also ponder retirement after 2022.
WELCOME TO THE SHOW
Plenty new around the majors this year, starting with the branding in Cleveland. The Guardians make their regular-season debut in Kansas City with ace Shane Bieber on the mound against Zack Greinke.
Cleveland will get the first, surely, of many looks at Bobby Witt Jr., baseball’s top prospect who forced his way into the Royals’ opening day lineup. A shortstop in the minors, Witt will play third base to start his big league career.
He’s one of several touted prospects told they’ll begin the season in the majors, including Seattle outfielder Julio Rodríguez, Detroit slugger Spencer Torkelson, Philadelphia shortstop Bryson Stott and Tampa Bay outfielder Josh Lowe. Cincinnati right-hander Hunter Greene — who was up to 104 mph at Triple-A last year — will start a game over the weekend.
NEW PLACE
Freeman’s replacement, Matt Olson, plays his first regular-season game with his hometown Braves after being acquired in a trade from Oakland.
The Cubs say Japanese star Seiya Suzuki has seemed remarkably comfortable in his first U.S. season. Chicago fans get to greet the 27-year-old outfielder, who slugged 38 homers last season in Japan’s Central League.
NOW HEAR THIS
For the first time, umpires will be given microphones to provide explanations following replay reviews this season. The change should eliminate some mystery — and maybe even some frustration — for fans who previously had to wait until after games to find out exactly what the crew was discussing with replay headquarters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.