America's elections are a critical component of our democracy. One aspect I most appreciate about Iowa's elections is the paper trail which can be used to verify election outcomes.
The winner of the November election for Iowa's District 2 U.S. House seat was decided – by a margin of six votes – to be Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Prior to the certification of the election, ballots in two counties we recounted; according to Iowa Secretary of State, one county originally had an overcount of ballots while another had an undercount. This was followed by a full district recount that revealed glaring flaws in the Iowa recount system. In the end, the election outcome was certified despite unresolved, conflicting vote totals.
Subsequently, candidate Rita Hart filed a notice of contest under the Federal Contested Election Act. It is my understanding that her filing specifically requested a recount of all ballots (including 22 legal ballots uncounted on election day). She filed the contest under the federal act because an all-inclusive recount of ballots could not be completed in Iowa within the time constraints of Iowa's established procedures. It is important for me, personally, to understand that Rita Hart did not file her contest due to allegations of fraud or misconduct.
Typically, a contested election is first addressed by a bipartisan, three-member task force of the House Committee on Administration. If a recount occurs under the oversight of the U.S. House of Representatives, the election outcome may or may not change.
The importance of the contested election process, I believe, is that a recount will assure that all eligible votes have been counted and verified. Further, it will validate the steps of the American election process and the result itself. Both are testaments to the integrity of America's elections.
Roberta Churchill, Clinton
