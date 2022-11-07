While work continues on holistic approaches to helping all people without adequate housing, work at the margins could help some people right away.
Neither Des Moines nor any other community can devise a system that instantly and perpetually finds adequate shelter for every last resident.
But while policymakers consider how they can commit real resources toward that goal, they can make some difference more quickly by taking steps to keep people from losing housing in the first place and by demolishing hurdles for prospective renters.
Everybody says the right thing, that they want to tackle the conditions that produce homelessness and help people. The genesis of the current discussion in Des Moines, though, suggests it’s worth stating why metro leaders must step up efforts to ensure people can secure a safe, stable place to live.
Attention in Des Moines has spiked this fall at the same time that people who lack housing have been less “out of sight, out of mind.” The number of undeveloped spaces in and around downtown has shrunk, and counts show that the number of unsheltered people has increased. Business owners, residents and visitors have publicly complained. If “the problem” is that it’s become more difficult to forget about homelessness and that its visibility is bad for business … well, that points to certain strategies. To push residents back out of sight, officials might try more police patrols and arrests, more no-loitering signs, more clearing of makeshift camps.
Our primary concern should, of course, be more noble: that this is a problem because those individuals, some of them children, are in physical jeopardy. Because not having a home is traumatic and is itself associated with worse mental health. Because people who cannot afford housing very likely struggle to afford food and other needs. Because houselessness is associated with such things as unemployment or underemployment, disability and domestic abuse. Because every human should have a right to safe shelter.
