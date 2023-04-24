Welcome to our weekly installment of Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down, the Clinton Herald’s roundup of accomplishments, and sometimes a possible downer, from throughout the Gateway area.
As it turns out, this week’s theme has an Earth Day influence. Thumbs Up to:
• LyondellBasell Clinton Complex and fourth-graders from Northeast Elementary School, who picked up trash along Copper Creek Trail in Preston. The annual field trip teaches students about the benefits of volunteering, and how small acts like cleaning up trash have a large impact on the environment.
• Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp and volunteers who’ve joined him in his efforts to clean up trash along major roads leading into the city of Clinton. This is the third year Srp has led the project, inspired when his children mentioned how much trash they had noticed on their way to Clinton Middle School.
• Clinton Trees Forever marking 30 years of its program that teaches third-grade students at all Clinton elementary schools how to plant tree seedlings. Trees Forever volunteers are in the schools this week to educate students on the importance of planting trees and their benefits within the community.
