A leadership in a community that fails to be hospitable to the homeless demonstrates a failure of imagination. They cannot imagine ways to serve those most in need in our community. Or they are unwilling to see. Either way, this is an imagination problem.
And an imagination problem is rooted in an affections problem. You will never properly care for something you do not love. And you will never love something you are not close to. Just as no one allows an herb garden in their backyard to become a landfill, because they are close to it, a community will not let their most vulnerable waste away if they are truly living in community, if they are truly a membership.
A community that seeks to quarantine its homeless to the outskirts, like a landfill, is a community with disordered and dysfunctional affections. In other words, their heart is in the wrong place. Or worse, a community that nakedly admits to wanting their homeless out of the city all together is demonstrating disdain to their fellow man, image bearers of God with their own unique value and dignity.
Homelessness, like poverty in general, has generational impact. The homeless in our community are often not just some homeless folks. They are uncles, cousins, brothers, sisters, grandfathers, and grandmothers. To exile these folks is to estrange our own kin. Which every human culture from the beginning of time would denounce as the gravest of all hospitality failures. As Jesus' prodigal son story teaches, just because our sons and daughters are lost, does not mean they cannot be found. And not only can they be found, they can be restored. But they will never be restored unless they are gone after by the Father.
Our city fathers have a decision before them. Will they love the Clinton community well by going after the members who are most in need. Or will they exile the homeless, proving they have no imagination or affection for our lost sons and daughters.
Nick Powell, Clinton
