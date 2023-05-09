A corollary to the current debate in D.C. over the debt ceiling is the U.S. dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency.
A potential default on U.S. government debt could affect the credit rating of treasury securities, interest rates on future debt instruments, and the willingness of central banks, foreign investors, and the general public to hold such debt instruments.
A reserve currency is a currency that is held in significant quantities by central banks and other monetary authorities as a part of their foreign exchange reserves. The reserve currency is used in international transactions, investments and all aspects of the global economy. It is often referred to as a “safe-haven” currency. When market commentators refer to a flight to safety, they are often referring to movement into U.S. dollars or U.S. government securities, due to the dollar as the global reserve currency.
In the first half of the 20th century, multiple currencies shared the status as primary reserve currencies, including British Sterling (then the largest currency), the French Franc, and the German Mark. With World War I, the U.S. dollar replaced the German Mark. Since the Second World War, the U.S. dollar has dominated official reserves, due, in part, to the dominance of the American economy during the post-war period. It took many years after the U.S. overtook the United Kingdom as the world’s largest economy before the dollar replaced the pound sterling as the dominant global reserve currency. In 1944, the dollar was chosen as the reference currency at Bretton Woods, the first fully negotiated system to govern monetary relations among independent countries.
The top global reserve currency is generally used by the financial community because of its strength and stability of the underlying economy. The U.S. share of global trade is just 12% and the U.S. share of global gross domestic product is 25%.
Yet the dollar’s share of foreign exchange, trade invoicing, debt issuance, and foreign exchange reserve investment is much higher. In 2022 the dollar accounted for 89% of foreign exchange transactions, or the dollar was involved on one side or the other in 89% of all global transactions. About half of all cross-border loans and international debt securities are denominated in dollars.
Until the recent Ukrainian war, crude oil traded and settled in U.S. dollars. The dollar’s average daily turnover was $6.6 trillion in 2022. The dollar is still the dominant currency of choice for the investment of foreign exchange reserves at 60%, down 6% from 2015, due to increase allocations into currencies of smaller economies, such as Canadian and Australian dollars, Swedish krona and Korean Won. Only 25% of this shift is explained by allocations to the Chinese renminbi.
There are advantages to the status of the primary reserve currency. One is that the interest rate on sovereign debt tends to be lower, as there is greater demand for their debt, and this also permits the U.S. to run slightly higher trade deficits. The dollar’s status also allows the U.S. to impose unilateral sanctions against actions performed by other countries. But these advantages have limits. The dollar’s status can also be attributed to the size of its market, liquidity, stability, credit worthiness, and overall soundness of the dollar.
A default, or threat of default, places many of these characteristics in question. A move away from reserve currency status could significantly increase interest costs on government debt, increase the deficit, and willingness of foreign central banks and investors to hold dollars and dollar denominated securities. This could lead to a reallocation of reserves to other currencies, further weakening the dollar’s status.
Any move away from the dollar as the global reserve currency would, based on historic precedent, take time, likely over decades. But this raises the question of what replaces the dollar. Some commentators point to China’s currency and its rising status as the world’s largest economy. However, China is quite different in its money supply, market depth, liquidity, clarity of default resolution, ability to perfect interests in property, foreign currency reserves, central bank assets, and a closed capital account. These are significant headwinds to replace the dollar as the reserve currency.
