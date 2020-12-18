‘Twas a month before a vaccine, when all through the house,
We all had on masks, the dog, the cat, even the mouse.
Pandemic chosen as a word of the year,
Can’t wait to meet and stand so very near.
It has been a year beset by Covid
With lockdowns making some livid
When all that was asked from the very start
Wash your hands, wear a mask and stand apart.
The frontline worker, rightly called a hero
Whose best reward is an infection rate of zero.
Me in my N95, settling in for a nap
Waiting for a vaccine, the days filling the gap.
Outside in August, there arose such a clatter
The wind blew and the trees were in tatters.
Way to the windows, we viewed a derecho
Dressed up like a lumberjack, oh, so macho.
By any measure it was a great season,
For football teams of Camanche and Valley of Easton.
Games postponed rescheduled or even canceled
Left any sports fan’s nerves all frazzled.
Partisan truths red and blue, factions of every known hue
Managed an election, confirming democratic values.
Record numbers, a variety of voting methods to mix
Each vote was crucial, one decided by six.
Now Georgia, now Wisconsin, now, Arizona;
On Nevada, and, of course, Pennsylvania.
File all the challenges, to the top of the courts,
Now recount away, recount away, recount them all, of course.
Students learned to make Zoom a verb and a noun.
From a distance, their teachers are so proud.
Remote learning is quite the puzzle
Though the mute button, works as a muzzle.
To keep us entertained, we binged streaming shows
The kids had their lessons, their games and their Legos.
We baked, we cooked, and we cleaned
Who’d have thought, Tiger King as a thing.
A year ago, if you remember, our biggest worry
Was getting a trade deal with China in a hurry.
Now we look to 2021
And wait to see what may be undone.
It was year of hearings and an impeachment
Moods soured and complaints of ill treatment
Acting secretaries and appointment revolving doors
Suspicions and distrust and settlement by electoral wars.
The stock markets swooned, then dropped
Consumers stayed home, buying just stopped.
A mid-summer decline in virus cases
Time for new shoes, along with the laces.
Congress reacted and created PPP
The Fed expanded its balance sheet, OMG.
Records set in layoffs and declining GDP
With a quick reverse course for the NYSE.
For those we have lost, take a moment and pause
They were the herbs and spices, if living is a sauce.
Tho they be gone, the example they set
Life is a journey with hurdles to be met.
Say goodbye to 2020, give it a cheer.
Despite everything, glad you were here.
But not just yet, the end is in sight,
Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night.
David Helscher is a senior vice president and trust officer with Clinton National Bank.
