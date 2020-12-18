David Helscher

David Helscher

‘Twas a month before a vaccine, when all through the house,

We all had on masks, the dog, the cat, even the mouse.

Pandemic chosen as a word of the year,

Can’t wait to meet and stand so very near.

It has been a year beset by Covid

With lockdowns making some livid

When all that was asked from the very start

Wash your hands, wear a mask and stand apart.

The frontline worker, rightly called a hero

Whose best reward is an infection rate of zero.

Me in my N95, settling in for a nap

Waiting for a vaccine, the days filling the gap.

Outside in August, there arose such a clatter

The wind blew and the trees were in tatters.

Way to the windows, we viewed a derecho

Dressed up like a lumberjack, oh, so macho.

By any measure it was a great season,

For football teams of Camanche and Valley of Easton.

Games postponed rescheduled or even canceled

Left any sports fan’s nerves all frazzled.

Partisan truths red and blue, factions of every known hue

Managed an election, confirming democratic values.

Record numbers, a variety of voting methods to mix

Each vote was crucial, one decided by six.

Now Georgia, now Wisconsin, now, Arizona;

On Nevada, and, of course, Pennsylvania.

File all the challenges, to the top of the courts,

Now recount away, recount away, recount them all, of course.

Students learned to make Zoom a verb and a noun.

From a distance, their teachers are so proud.

Remote learning is quite the puzzle

Though the mute button, works as a muzzle.

To keep us entertained, we binged streaming shows

The kids had their lessons, their games and their Legos.

We baked, we cooked, and we cleaned

Who’d have thought, Tiger King as a thing.

A year ago, if you remember, our biggest worry

Was getting a trade deal with China in a hurry.

Now we look to 2021

And wait to see what may be undone.

It was year of hearings and an impeachment

Moods soured and complaints of ill treatment

Acting secretaries and appointment revolving doors

Suspicions and distrust and settlement by electoral wars.

The stock markets swooned, then dropped

Consumers stayed home, buying just stopped.

A mid-summer decline in virus cases

Time for new shoes, along with the laces.

Congress reacted and created PPP

The Fed expanded its balance sheet, OMG.

Records set in layoffs and declining GDP

With a quick reverse course for the NYSE.

For those we have lost, take a moment and pause

They were the herbs and spices, if living is a sauce.

Tho they be gone, the example they set

Life is a journey with hurdles to be met.

Say goodbye to 2020, give it a cheer.

Despite everything, glad you were here.

But not just yet, the end is in sight,

Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night.

David Helscher is a senior vice president and trust officer with Clinton National Bank.

Tags

Trending Video