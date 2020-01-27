The second week of the legislative session was a short one due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. However, that day off did not mean the week was any less busy. Subcommittees have already started on a number of topics and we’re starting to hear from groups and departments on proposed budgets for the next year.
I chaired a subcommittee for SSB 3016 that will conform Iowa Code to federal changes of the minimum age to purchase and possess or use tobacco to 21.
I was thrilled to have a group of students from St. Joseph’s Catholic School in DeWitt who have been advocating for this issue participate in the sub-committee remotely via Skype. They educated the committee on the dangers of vaping as well as other related issued they would like to see address. I am proud of their efforts in conjunction with the Camanche-DeWitt Coalition to educate and advocate for this important issue that impacts youth.
A related bill, SSB 3052, treats vaping the same way as other types of tobacco, like cigarettes. This law would prohibit vaping in a majority of public areas.
Human Trafficking Legislation: I participated on a subcommittee for Senate Study Bill 3021 related to lifetime Commercial Drivers License (CDL) disqualifications for individuals committing a felony involving a severe form of human trafficking while operating a commercial motor vehicle. This bill passed out of the subcommittee and will move to the full committee this week.
Other policies discussed last week included creating a special license for people ages 14-18, allowing minors who live or work on a farm in Iowa to operate a motor vehicle to help with farm work. Another bill would allow a permit to carry weapons for specially trained EMTs who may be working in a dangerous situation with an active threat.
Discussions continue on education funding and ensuring a bill is passed in a timely manner to give school boards and school administrators the time they need to plan their budgets for the next school year. Each year when the legislature debates the education budget you may hear we are cutting funding. The reality is we are deciding how much to increase the budget each year, in addition to the increase from the previous year. We are dedicated to passing reliable and sustainable school funding for schools and directing more of that funding for use in the classroom. Inequities in transportation costs and per-pupil funding continue to also be a priority for us, so we can ensure that the resources available to school districts are equitable across the state.
Working to Protect Life
A joint resolution that would make the subject of abortion neutral in the Iowa Constitution is one of the first bills moving through the legislative process. This change to Iowa’s Constitution does not prevent abortions. And, the U.S. Supreme Court precedent still prohibits states from banning all abortions under the U.S. Constitution. What this amendment does do is add new language to the Iowa Constitution, stating it does not secure or protect a right to an abortion or require public funding for an abortion.
The process to amend the Iowa constitution is for the legislature to pass the exact same proposed constitutional language in two consecutive General Assemblies. Following those votes, the citizens of Iowa would then decide to support or oppose the amendment. I believe that it should be up to Iowans to determine how they want abortion regulated in our state.
I visited with Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon and Scott County Conservation Officer Jeff Harrison at the reception for the State Police Officers Council (SPOC).
I hosted a visit with Clinton Community College students. We discussed the important role community colleges play in providing affordable post-secondary training and education in Iowa and took a tour of the Senate Chambers.
