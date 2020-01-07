Eliminating blind spots of other vehicles around you is one of the best ways to minimize being involved in a crash. Yet I am amazed at the number of drivers I see every day on the roadways that I can prove have no idea of who or what is in their blind spot. How do I know this, you may ask?
It’s simple. When sitting behind another vehicle at a traffic signal just look at the driver’s side rearview mirror. It you can see the drivers face in their mirror, then it is a given they haven’t the foggiest idea of how many cars, trucks, or motorcycles are in the next lane over behind them. But if they forgot to put the gas cap back on or shut the fuel door, then it is plain for them to see.
At night these drivers get the headlights of any vehicle behind them reflected directly into their eyes, and then they complain about how it effects their ability to see ahead! Well, contrary to what you may have been told when you first started driving, that left side rearview mirror was never meant for being able to see the side of your vehicle and any vehicles directly behind. If you want or need to see what is behind, there is a mirror inside your vehicle in the upper center of the windshield.
To properly adjust the left outside mirror and eliminate the huge blind spot on your left, simply lean over and put your head lightly against the window, then adjust the mirror to where you can barely see the edge of your vehicle. Now sit back upright and look in that mirror. Whatever would be in the next lane over to your left is now clearly visible in that mirror. No more headlights blinding you from behind, but instead when the other vehicle is out there on your left rear you will see it, and when it comes along side it will appear in your peripheral vision, all by only shifting your eyes. That’s right, no leaning over or “throwing a glance back over the shoulder.” Just move your eyes to look at the outside mirror.
Current vehicles have a convex mirror on the right side to help eliminate that blind spot. But you can also adjust that mirror to help even more. While sitting in the driver’s seat, simply lean over to the center, and adjust that mirror to barely see the right side of your vehicle.
Now do your part to help make everyone safer. Help your more senior family members adjust their mirrors. As they get older the joints and muscles don’t work as well to twist around from behind the wheel. Show them how they can still be aware of what is around them by properly adjusting their mirror. You may just save a life!
Les Shields,
Clinton
