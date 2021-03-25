With households pretty much on lockdown, venues closed and community events canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, our hope was that this year would be very unlike 2020.
But as we flipped our calendars into 2021, we were still unsure of what the year would look like; we hoped upon hope that normal life, and its activities, would resume.
In our area, that was especially true of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, which was one of the annual events we temporarily lost when normalcy disappeared.
Just months before COVID-19 crept into Iowa, RAGBRAI organizers announced that Clinton was on the roster of host cities for the annual week-long ride that starts in late July on Iowa’s western side, rolls east across the state and ends with riders dipping their tires in the Mississippi River. The last time Clinton was on the route was in 2012.
Then COVID wiped the activity slate clean and took RAGBRAI’s plans with it.
We knew organizers planned to have the same route in place for 2021 – they announced that right away – but even when they celebrated with their annual launch party in January, they weren’t certain about the fate of the 2021 ride.
Then it happened: By the end of February organizers announced that the 48th annual ride will happen, taking bicyclists from Le Mars starting July 25 to overnight stops in Sac City, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa, and DeWitt before ending in Clinton.
The DeWitt overnight stop is a bonus for Clinton County. That stop originally had been planned to be in Maquoketa, just to the north of us in Jackson County. When Maquoketa had to drop out because of conflicting events, the stop was moved to DeWitt. It’s the first time DeWitt has hosted the ride and the first time two Clinton County towns have been host towns during the same ride.
The great part about this route is that the final day will bring riders through other Clinton County towns, which can catch the excitement and some financial benefit from the day. The hope also is that because the mileage of the last day is shorter, riders will get to Clinton earlier, hang around longer and take in the activities that will be planned rather than leave to head home right away.
Each community’s plans are being made now by volunteers working not only to provide a fun time for riders who pass through, but to keep everyone safe as the pandemic still poses a threat.
We thank them for their work, and look forward to a celebratory event that follows last year summer of isolation.
