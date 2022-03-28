Choose Iowa is a program dedicated to promoting Iowa brand products. This isn’t to just say that these products have “Iowa” slapped on them; it’s instead promoting the product of hard-working Iowans and taking pride in what we as a state make and accomplish.
Most states have a support similar programs, such as Kentucky proud, Georgia Grown, Idaho Preferred, etc. The Department of Ag has asked for dedicated staff and start-up resources to do this successfully. This will expand upon the reputation that Iowa has as a quality food supplier. When our products are shipped to other states, they will know that it is a quality product from the great state of Iowa.
Due to the success of the local foods initiative, there are requests for additional funds to supplement the initial appropriation. A wide array of projects are funded, including on-farm dairy processing, direct-to-consumer meat, food hub development, brewery/distillery/winery expansion, and agritourism. The consumer is now more interested in who raised their food and how it was raised. This is a consumer-driven program to promote local foods within our state so the consumer can have a personal relationship with their food supply.
Also last week, Governor Reynolds signed a proclamation making this week in March Ag Week. Ag is the driving force of the Iowa economy, and Ag Day has been expanded to Ag Week. Previously, Ag Day was March 22, and has been a day where the importance of Iowa agriculture was celebrated. The proclamation recognizes Iowa’s leadership role in agriculture and the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship that drives the agriculture industry, rural communities and farm families around the state.
Questions or comments, feel free to contact me at Norlin.Mommsen@legis.iowa.gov or by phone at (563) 357-9826 or (515) 281-3221.
Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, represents District 97 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
