My days in this space may be limited! A chatbox with uncanny human-like writing abilities has become the poster child for artificial intelligence (AI) since it was released in late 2022, inspiring new levels of attention, excitement, and concern about recent advances in technology.
As the race among tech companies to monetize AI picks up speed, it’s worth considering how widespread adoption of AI-enabled technologies might affect the economic prospects of workers and businesses.
AI uses complex algorithms to sort through data to detect and react to patterns. This allows AI-enabled applications to “learn” from experience. As AI has advanced and joined robots, sensors, and other technologies, many tasks have already been automated in ways that were once unimaginable. Smartphone apps map out the fastest routes from place to place and connect drivers for hire to people who need a ride. In some cities, driverless cars are being tested on the roads.
Generative AI is powered by large language models, which are deep learning algorithms trained with immense data sets to recognize, summarize, translate, and generate text. These models can create original content in response to questions posed by users, and millions of people are already using them to help write essays, articles, and business communications, code software applications, conduct scientific research, and even craft works of art such as illustrations, graphic designs, and music.
A known flaw of generative AI systems is that they sometimes “hallucinate”, or make up facts, when they can’t find enough relevant data to inform a reasonable response. They can also perpetuate the biases of their human developers. But experts say performance can improve as software is “trained” over time.
Advances in technology and automation have been displacing workers for a long time, but the capabilities of generative AI suggest that many more human jobs could be eliminated. And the people who still have their jobs will likely be expected to use AI-enabled tools to work faster and more efficiently. When researchers used AI-powered models to assess the potential effects of generative AI on the workforce, they concluded that 80% of human workers would have at least 10% of their tasks affected, and 19% would have more than half of their tasks affected. The long list of occupations that are most exposed to advances in AI includes many types of knowledge workers and other communications professionals.
By one estimate, generative AI could complement two-thirds of jobs by helping workers complete tasks in less time. Over the next decade, AI adoption could boost labor productivity by about 1.5% per year in the U.S. (to roughly double the current rate) and 1.4% globally.
Productivity, or output per hour of work, is a good indicator of society’s prosperity and economic well-being. A surge in productivity of this magnitude would also improve employers’ profit margins and raise the world’s gross domestic product by 7% or $7 trillion.
However, if large-scale deployment of AI forces too many displaced workers into lower-paying jobs or out of the workforce completely, it could cause a downward spiral of reduced consumer spending that stifles economic growth. It’s also possible that obsolete jobs will be replaced with different types of work, similar to the way agricultural workers shifted into manufacturing and other new industries in the past.
Speedy and successful implementation of AI systems could deliver a competitive advantage, recognize cost savings, and increase productivity and profit margin gains for businesses. The prospects of companies that fail to deliver could suffer. Investors have been pouring money into stocks of companies that they expect to profit from AI. But even if the hype around AI turns out to be warranted, investors should keep in mind that new technology ventures tend to be risky.
Some believe the rise of artificial intelligence will make it harder for people to make a living, leading to greater inequality and social unrest. Another major concern is that bad actors could use deceptive images and video altered by AI to cause harm or spread misinformation.
Industry leaders have testified before Congress about the potential benefits and dangers of AI and lawmakers are currently discussing a framework for regulation. At the current pace of adoption, policymakers may need to act quickly to keep up. Tomorrow’s human workers may need to learn new skills and be capable of adapting to change more quickly. This article produced by real (or lack of) intelligence!
David Helscher is a senior vice president and trust officer with Clinton National Bank.
