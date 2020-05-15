The May14 edition of the Clinton Herald had a really nice article about Police Week: "We appreciate our police."
I read about the Clinton Police Department, which does an outstanding job, U.S Park Police, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Boston Police Department, New York Police Department, United States Mint Police, United States Coast Guard and Campus Police, which are all fine law enforcement agencies.
Nearly an entire page was devoted to the Clinton Police Department.
I'm saddened by the fact that there are three other law enforcement agencies within the distribution area of your newspaper that never got a mention by your paper: The Clinton County Sheriff's Department, Camanche Police Department and DeWitt Police Department, which, by the way, deserve as much recognition as any other police agency in America.
I personally want to thank all of these agencies for the outstanding work they do and the dangers they face daily.
As a 46-year police veteran myself, I understand the job that all of these police agencies do and they all deserve to be recognized for the job they do, especially during police week.
Danny Thomas, Clinton County sheriff candidate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.