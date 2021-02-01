Last week, the Iowa House dealt with two constitutional amendments: the Life Amendment and the Second Amendment, which deals with the right to bear arms.
Passing an amendment is a much longer process than normal legislation. The process begins with a subcommittee at which public comment is received, then a full committee takes it up and must pass it on. Next there is a debate on the floor.
Upon passage in either chamber, the amendment must go through the same process in the other chamber. Once a bill is passed in identical form in both chambers, the process for an amendment begins to differ from a typical bill.
A constitutional amendment then must sit and wait until a new General Assembly is elected. The proposed amendment goes through the same process all over again. Only this time there can be no changes or amendments to the amendment for it to proceed. If it is amended, the process must basically start over and will need to be approved in another General Assembly.
The most unique difference between an amendment and a bill is the role of the Governor. The Governor does not sign the amendment and or have any official say in the passage of the amendment. If the amendment passes through the process without amendments in the second meeting of the General Assembly, then the most important part of the process takes place. The citizens of Iowa, by a vote of the people, decide whether a new amendment is added to the Iowa Constitution.
Amending the constitution is not an easy process for good reason. The Iowa Constitution is the basis for all our laws. I take amending the constitution very seriously as should you when you have the opportunity to be part of this process.
If you have interest in any particular bill or would like to know where it is in the process, please contact me and I will do my best to try to keep you up to date. You can also follow bills on the legislative website, once you know the bill number, at www.legis.iowa.gov.
