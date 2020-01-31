My name is Haley Burken, I am a Clinton High School alumnus. I currently attend the University of Iowa.
I am studying public health, and environmental policy and planning. I am also obtaining a sustainability certificate. During my time here at the university, I have grown very fond of helping all living things on this planet.
I decided to apply to participate in the study abroad program known as the Kerala Experience. I was accepted and this past December, I had the opportunity to travel to Kerala, India. Kerala is one of the most southern states in India.
This trip was focused on sustainable development. The term sustainable development is defined in the Brundtland Report as “the development that meets the needs of the future without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”
In order to learn more about this practice, while in India we had lectures every morning conducted by various people. These people ranged from architects to professors to editors of newspapers. During each talk, the people would generally focus on one main topic. A few of the topics that we covered were women empowerment, unemployment, climate change, and housing.
These lectures would only last a few hours. Once the presenter had shown us their information and we had our questions answered, the group would venture to the project that we had discussed that day. As a group, we were able to attend other universities, geriatric care centers, local houses and much more.
The whole trip was not spent sitting in a classroom, though. We also got to explore India. We were able to indulge in many activities both as a group and with local people. I was able to spend my first New Year’s Eve outside of the United States.
The other students and I attended a party that was located on the beach. There was traditional dancing, a large buffet of traditional food, and lots of fireworks. The night had only just begun my interaction with local traditions in India.
As a program, we were able to purchase the traditional clothing of India known as a sari. We also got the pleasure of eating a traditional Kerala meal known as Sadhya. Sadhya is served on a large banana leaf; the meal consists of about four main courses and then about four servings of dessert.
Overall, the trip was an amazing experience. I am very glad that I went and I would go back in a heartbeat. Before the trip, my professor had told me that India would change my life and he was right!
