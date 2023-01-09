We’re offering here some questions to which we’d love to hear answers this week, from Reynolds, Sen. Jack Whitver, Rep. Pat Grassley, and other party leaders.
When Gov. Kim Reynolds gives her Condition of the State address Tuesday night, it will be the first time Iowans have heard anything substantive from her since Election Day in November. She has not held a news conference in months. A brief meeting with reporters scheduled for December was called off. She and two top GOP legislators declined to take an hour of their time for an annual briefing with Statehouse journalists that’s been held for decades just before the legislative session. (Democratic legislators held a virtual session with journalists Friday, while Republicans plan a “legislative breakfast” Monday morning.)
Until not so long ago, American politicians dodged the news media at their peril. Newspapers, radio and television were the only megaphones for quickly reaching most of their constituents, and disengaged officials risked the messages through those megaphones being unflattering and unchallenged.
That is obviously no longer the case. Relationships with the conventional news media are no longer obligatory, and Reynolds is among many politicians who have correctly calculated that they will face no observable electoral or other penalty with the public by shunning reporters.
For us journalists, this is at worst an annoyance. Transparency laws provide many tools for providing robust coverage of the people’s business. Many have observed that journalists who aren’t dependent on “access” have an easier time maintaining objective distance from the people and bodies they cover.
But the situation is still regrettable, and Iowa Republicans’ choices still are mistaken. News conferences and independent questioning can help make government better. Foolish mistakes can be averted when ideas are exposed to scrutiny sooner rather than later. While some Iowans might choose to consume only partisan media sources or sift only official pronouncements and documents, many others appreciate the curation and analysis the independent media provide.
Des Moines Register
