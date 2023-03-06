In 2022, the Clinton Police Department received 60 calls for drug overdoses, which include suicide attempts due to drug use.
The Area Substance Abuse Council partners with Clinton Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Clinton, and the Drug Addiction Response Team in Clinton on strategies through the Strategic Initiatives to Prevent Drug Overdoses grant to reduce licit (not forbidden by law) and illicit (forbidden by law) drug deaths, monitor emerging trends, strengthen state and local capacity to respond to the drug overdose crisis, coordinate with public safety and community-based partners to rapidly identify overdose threats and reverse overdoses, link people to effective treatment, and to increase public awareness about the risk of opioids and the stigma related to substance use.
The SIPDO grant, is funded by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
One environmental strategy, referred to as Alterations to the Physical Environment, addresses the issue of drug use occurring at vacant or abandoned properties in Clinton. A common theme identified in recent years through the use of the Tri-Ethnic Community Readiness Survey, community members are seeing the issue of methamphetamine use more visibly in their neighborhoods and are concerned about the crimes related to drug use in their community.
Last year, ASAC purchased 15, 4-foot-by-8-foot SecureView panels for securing vacant and abandoned properties in Clinton. These panels are clear, polycarbonate sheets that look like traditional windows. This prevents passersby from knowing the property is vacant just by outside appearance.
It is also a much safer option for law enforcement and code enforcement when they are checking in on these properties and increases safety for neighbors of the property so they can see if any unwanted activity, such as drug use, is occurring. In order to support this strategy, the City of Clinton code development officer worked closely with ASAC prevention specialists to update the standard operating procedure for securing vacant and abandoned properties in the city of Clinton. The policy, updated in 2022, works in tandem with city ordinances by putting into plain language what the procedure is for securing these types of properties and how it is done.
A second strategy funded by the SIPDO grant is Surveillance of High-Risk Public Areas, which focuses on decreasing methamphetamine-related incidents, as reported by law enforcement, in Clinton County. ASAC continues to work in partnership with law enforcement agencies to identify hot spots for drug-related activity. These hot spots are defined as areas where more than one drug-related call has occurred within 60 days. The partnership between ASAC, Clinton Police Department and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has allowed for an increase in patrols to identify and address issues with these high-risk areas.
According to Prescription Monitoring Program data, Clinton County had a rate of 181.3 opioid prescriptions filled per 1,000 population in 2021. This data suggests high retail availability of opioids in Clinton County. Academic detailing is provided as a free service to the healthcare community. The goal of academic detailing is to address prescriber practices for treating patients with chronic pain and reduce the number of opioid prescriptions filled and accessibility to others.
Through discussion with community members of the SIPDO strategies, they agreed that stigma of seeking help related to substance abuse and mental/brain health is also a major issue in the community. The “See the Person, Not the Addiction” anti-stigma campaign is used across Clinton County to support all SIPDO strategies and increase awareness of stigma-related issues.
For more information about the SIPDO strategies in Clinton County, ASAC services and community trainings, please email info@asac.us. If you or someone you know is affected by alcohol, drugs, problem gambling, or mental health issues related to substance use, please visit www.asac.us or seek information on www.yourlifeiowa.org.
