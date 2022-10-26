With Veterans Day, approaching it is important to acknowledge that America’s veterans need us to care everyday, not just on a recognized holiday.
According to the 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention annual report, the average number of suicides per day among U.S. veterans has risen 4.5% since 2001. This brings the average number, according to the Veterans Affairs statistics, to 17 veterans a day. And 17 is 17 too many.
After talking with a number of veterans, a member of the Army Reserves, and shuffling through years of memories from being a daughter of a veteran, the large rate of suicides as well as substance use disorders that impact our heroes is eye opening. There were terms that stood out during these interviews, such as PTSD (which was the most common), hero’s guilt, depression, survivor’s guilt, anger as well as the consideration of suicide.
I was given the opportunity to interview Army veteran Rich Meyer. Rich told me his double deployment story and a few very important moments that undoubtedly impacted the rest of his life. Rich was a Ranger with the 101st Airborne Division who witnessed “The Mogadishu Mile” firsthand. The rest of Mr. Meyer’s story is his to tell; however, he mentioned hero’s guilt a few times and how he knew a few examples of heroes taking their life after a heroic event.
In the eyes of civilians, we look at our military representatives as strong and invincible. We are not wrong in that at all, even if there is a mental health need.
Well before the stigma associated with mental health became front and center, there were noticeable signs but people just didn’t understand how to react. My own father, Vietnam veteran Jerry Mensinger, would have some dark moments but we never thought he was weak. We just didn’t know what to do. Remember that sentence. We witnessed our father turn to alcohol to drown the PTSD that he clearly displayed during night tremors and flashbacks. To us, his drinking was normal, or was it?
My father did not fight the battle of substances alone. I discussed substance use with another family friend who told me about his substance use dependency once he returned from the Marine Corps. Mark used these different avenues to mask his PTSD symptoms. Mark is currently living a successful life of recovery with a beautiful family. Recovery is possible.
Remember the sentence from earlier – “We didn’t know what to do”? Here is where we flip that switch. There are many resources nationwide as well as locally to help a veteran in crisis.
• Area Substance Use Council can assist with substance use treatment and recovery and can be accessed at the website www.asac.us or calling (319) 247-4873.
• The Veteran’s Affairs website, www.va.gov Veterans Affairs also has substance use disorder treatment in their clinics.
• Speak Out Against Suicide in Camanche by calling 563-259-8255.
• Warriors Heart by calling 855-960-5405 or by the website www.warriorsheart.com
• Vets4warriors by calling 855-838-8255.
During the interviewing process, I got to discuss the efforts moving forward with the military at this point with a young gentleman in the Army Reserves. Tyler talked about the stigma that used to be so strong with mental health and how it is shifting. We discussed the education that these young soldiers receive in regard to their benefits and mental health avenues.
In wrapping up my interviews as well as family reflections, I can share so much more but I will leave you with two things from Army veteran Rich Meyer. Number one, “Put 988 in your phone and make it accessible”. 988 is the crisis hotline for everyone.
Number two, “If you have a veteran in your life, send a text, make that call, and ask them how they are doing. It could make a difference”.
This Veterans Day and everyday after, lets thank the veterans, check on our heroes and let’s make that number drop to zero.
