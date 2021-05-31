The Area Substance Abuse Council has formed a countywide collaborative group to work on addressing adult methamphetamine and opioid use.
Clinton County ranks within the top 10 counties in the state of Iowa for rate of psychostimulant-involved deaths. Psychostimulants are substances that have mood-enhancing and stimulant effects, such as increased alertness, attention, and energy. The most commonly used illicit types of psychostimulants include cocaine and methamphetamine. This project to address drug overdoses through prevention is funded by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
ASAC Certified Prevention Specialists and community members will work on strategies that will work to reduce overdoses. These will include working with health professionals on opioid prescribing practices, promoting an anti-stigma media campaign, and working with the law enforcement and the community to deter drug-related activity from occurring. The project goal is to prevent drug sales or related crime without increasing the number of arrests.
ASAC’s training coordinator will also be hosting several training sessions to increase community knowledge as part of the grant-funded project. Training will include opioids, psychostimulants, substance use stigma and trauma informed care training for first responders. These efforts are designed to reduce the number of drug overdoses and to improve overall health and safety in Clinton County.
ASAC will be providing a column to the Clinton Herald on the first Tuesday of each month to update the community on training and community efforts to address substance misuse in the county. For more information please contact info@asac.us or 319-390-461l.
