ASAC program teaches how to store medication safely
Maintaining safe medication storage and understanding the risks of medication misuse could help save the life of a loved one.
The Generation Rx goal is to help people understand what to do with excess medications they may have around their home. Some examples are safe ways to dispose of unneeded medications. This can include placing them in medication drop boxes, taking them to a community drug take-back program.
Each year the Drug Enforcement Agency sponsors two National Prescription Drug Take Back events, one in the spring and one in the fall. The spring event this year is April 30, and as the date approaches be on the lookout for a take-back event happening in Clinton County.
If you are unable to drop off your medications during a take-back event, there are seven local drug drop boxes that can be utilized year-round within Clinton County. This includes drop-boxes are located at Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Wagner Pharmacy and Integrated Health, Walgreens North, and Walmart Pharmacy in Clinton.
In DeWitt, they are located at the DeWitt Police Department and Scott Thrifty White Drug, and in Camanche, there is one at the Camanche Police Department. Acceptable items to deposit are prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, liquids and creams, and pet medications.
Drug overdoses are our country’s leading cause of accidental death. The National Survey on Drug Use and Health reports that nearly 20 million Americans misuse prescription medications such as opioid pain medications, sedatives, or stimulants each year. This number becomes more startling when research has shown that as many as 80% of heroin users first misused a prescription opioid.
Ohio State University teamed up with Cardinal Health Foundation to create Generation Rx toolkits that teach safe medication practices and risks of medication misuse across the age spectrum. Most people who misuse prescription drugs will get the medications from a family member or friend.
ASAC is currently offering Generation Rx presentations across Clinton County to educate those over 50 years of age to help clarify why it is important to lock up medications and how safe medication practices can help prevent misuse. If you are interested in learning more about the Generation Rx program or preventing opioid overdoses, please reach out to prevention@asac.us or call (319) 390-4611.
Olivia Regenwether, Area Substance Abuse Council prevention specialist
