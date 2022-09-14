It is no surprise to anyone what will be the most important motive of Kim Reynolds and the Republican Party for the 2023 Legislative session. If the Republicans keep the Governor’s office, the General Assembly and Senate, abortion will be outlawed and the rights of Iowa citizens to have safe healthcare that is of their choice will be permanently denied.
How do we know this? The 2020 Iowa Republican Platform Legislative Priorities provided this information:
Point 1. We move the Iowa Republican party aggressively support a “life begins at conception” bill without exceptions. We believe that all human beings, from conception to natural death, and constitutionally protected right to life, which cannot be infringed. We believe all such issues belong under the constitutional authority of the state, not federal government.
In a 2010 interview with the Carroll Times Herald about abortion, Governor Reynolds stated “Well, I think that it (abortion) is to be the equivalent of murder.”
If you doubt the Republican Party’s motive, then you are ignoring what is happening across the country. Since the Supreme Court’s decision of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, 12 states where Republicans control all branches of their government have outlawed abortion entirely. Millions of Americans instantly lost their right to private and safe health practices that were provided by trained physicians.
We cannot allow this to happen to our great state for ethical and obvious reasons. What a person does with their body and choice of health care is their right to privacy. The decision must always be between themselves and their doctor.
Citizens of Iowa must understand that if abortion is outlawed, the ramifications would be devastating to the healthcare system of our state. The reality is this, the only OB/GYN program in the state of Iowa at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics could lose their accreditation to train OB/GYN doctors if abortion is outlawed. I ask, should the rights of many be denied by a few? The 2020 Republican Platform provides insight into why their candidates have publicly been silent to Iowans regarding their ideological stance when dealing with our citizens’ healthcare rights. They remain silent on this issue because they will vote to outlaw abortion the first chance they get, whether they sincerely believe it or because they will be politically pressured by Gov. Reynolds just as she did for her 2022 Voucher bill.
No elected official has the right to invade the private relationship between a patient and a doctor, to punish or charge as criminal individuals for participating or carrying out safe and necessary medical procedures as was the protection provided under Roe v Wade.
Citizens of Iowa must question and challenge Republican candidates on whether they intend to obey their parties’ platform legislative priorities to outlaw abortion. Iowans must call out local Republican candidates and ask if they will eliminate the rights that have belonged to our citizens for nearly 50 years.
Jed Ganzer, DeWitt
Democratic candidate for Iowa Senate
