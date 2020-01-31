Public service is a calling. We know this having served Clinton County as sheriff and auditor and commissioner of elections for the past few years. We have both endorsed Vice President Biden — a public servant who’s given so much to our country — because we need a leader in the White House who can bring the country together to get something done for all Americans.
Our time in public service has shown us what can be accomplished when the people in power are able to work with those they disagree with. We’re proud that much of the work we have done here in Clinton County has been side by side with Democrats, Independents, and Republicans. It is this spirit of bipartisanship that has been lost in the past couple of years, but it is a spirit that Joe understands better than most.
Joe worked with both Republicans and Democrats to pass the landmark Violence Against Women Act — which changed the culture surrounding domestic violence and undoubtedly has saved lives. He worked with both parties to increase funding for cancer research and passed the first-ever climate change bill out of the U.S. Senate.
Clinton County is not of one mind nor should it be. The split of opinions across the United States is similar to Clinton County. People across the county and country disagree on how to get things done but when we focus on a common goal we can create something great.
Our ability to do this means that Clinton County has smooth elections and safe streets. Joe’s ability to do this has helped him pass groundbreaking legislation on issues previously ignored, like the coverage for pre-existing conditions through the Affordable Care Act.
When you go to the caucuses on Monday, think about which candidate could get something done in Clinton County. We agree that’s Joe Biden — and I hope you’ll join us in his corner on caucus night.
Eric Van Lancker, Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections
Rick Lincoln, Clinton County Sheriff
