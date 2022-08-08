National Night Out is a community event designed to raise awareness of crime and substance abuse prevention.
This event, typically held on the first Tuesday of August, helps build police and neighborhood partnerships. National Night Out started in 1984 to simply unite neighbors by having residents turn on their porch lights and sit outside and socialize.
Over the years this event has grown tremendously and increased awareness about police programs in communities as well as substance abuse prevention efforts by bringing coalitions, collaborations, police forces and prevention professionals together with the community.
On Aug. 2, the DeWitt Police Department held its annual National Night Out event at Lincoln Park to promote this awareness within the community.
Continuing with prevention and life-saving efforts, Clinton Crush + (Community Resources United to Stop Heroin and Other Drugs) will hold the fifth annual Overdose and Addiction Vigil on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Riverview Bandshell (a rain location is still to be determined). The event will begin with resource tables and music from 5-6 p.m. followed by education, awareness and testimonials from 6-8 p.m. There will be 2 minutes of silence at 8 p.m. to remember those who have lost their lives to overdose and for those still struggling with the disorder.
The co-chairs for the vigil are Dominic Capella and Kayla Pruett. If you are interested in having an informational booth at the vigil, please contact me at 243-2124, Ext. 613, or cskiles@asac.us.
For more information about the event itself, please visit www.clintoncrush.org, or contact Kristin Huisenga at Kristin@csaciowa.org. For more information about the Area Substance Abuse Council, please visit www.asac.us or call (319) 390-4611.
