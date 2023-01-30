Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner. This year’s championship game will be Feb. 12 on almost every TV in America. The live version will be held in Glendale, Arizona but most football fans are already well aware of the above-mentioned details.
In fact, it would be a shock if fans didn’t already have their plans lined up for this “pigskin holiday" that has been closely compared to Father’s Day, but with more beer, chicken wings and wagers.
According to 2022 Super Bowl TV viewership, 99.18 million Americans tuned in to watch the Rams beat the Bengals last year. Shall we make a bet that this year's Super Bowl will have more than 100 million viewers?
Sports betting was legalized in Iowa in 2019. In 2022, Iowans bet over $16 million on the Super Bowl alone. In 2020, only five sportsbooks, like Draft Kings, were up and running to offer Iowa residents a way to wager on popular sports such as basketball, football, baseball and boxing. Currently, Iowans can choose from 19 different sportsbooks right at their fingertips.
The online sportsbook paired with the casino make the option to send money into the gambling world easy. In recent discussions with Clinton County residents, it is believed that gambling is not a problem or even addicting. Gambling is often overlooked as a dangerous activity with life-altering consequences when not done responsibly.
Gambling is not the only form of risky behavior during the super Sunday football game. Many Americans include alcohol in their party menu. Beer tends to be the beverage of choice, with Americans spending over $1 billion in the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. With that amount spent, and with Americans consuming around 325 million gallons of beer that day, this classifies individuals under a binge-drinking episode.
Saying these individuals can handle that much alcohol and continue to do so a few more times qualifies puts them in a heavy drinking classification. In fact, 8.7% of Clinton County residents admitted to heavy drinking, which is more than the state average at 8.2%.
Clinton also ranks No. 12 out of 99 counties for the amount of alcohol sold in the state. According to the state's County Health Rankings, 38% of the driving deaths in Clinton County were due to alcohol. Alcohol-related deaths for Iowans over 45 have nearly doubled in past years due to multiple health risks. It is important to think before you drink.
To ensure a safe and successful Super Bowl event, have fun, enjoy the game with friends, but do it responsibly. If you or someone you know is at risk for problem gambling, please call Area Substance Abuse Council at (319) 390-4611 or 1-800-BETS-OFF. For help with alcohol dependence, please visit www.asac.us or call (319) 390-4611 for an appointment.
Whoever you are rooting for, I hope they win, but most of all ASAC hopes you win!
------
Christina Skiles is a certified prevention specialist with the Area Substance Abuse Council.
