With fall at our doorsteps, complete with orange-tipped trees and cooler nights, a drive along country roads underscores the importance of the season as farmers begin picking their crops and bringing in the annual harvest.
It’s a familiar sight for those of us who’ve spent our years in a rural community. But for young motorists just starting out, and those who are not as familiar with the impact farm equipment has on our local traffic, the key is to remember to remain aware and alert when sharing the road.
Studies show that left-turn and rear-end collisions are the most common types of crashes in this environment. The left-turn collision happens when the farm vehicle is about to make a wide left turn and the vehicle behind begins to pass. The second most common incident is the rear-end collision in which a vehicle approaches farm equipment and is unable to slow down to avoid a collision. This happens because of the large difference in travel speeds of these two types of vehicles.
Highway safety is a shared responsibility for both motor vehicle operators and agricultural equipment operators. Equipment operators need to remember that vehicle drivers, especially those rerouted to rural highways, may not have the necessary understanding to avoid a collision with agricultural equipment. They may not know how to approach a slow-moving vehicle, how to pass oversized equipment or the unique shapes of combines.
Operators of agricultural equipment are reminded to make sure all small-moving vehicle emblems are properly mounted, not faded, and to always signal before making turns.
For those in a car or truck, defensive-driving tips for rural roads include using your brakes as if you were approaching a stop sign as soon as you see a slow-moving vehicle, looking for hand or turn signals from the farm vehicle operator and making sure you can see the farm vehicle in your rearview mirror before you get back in your lane after passing.
There is a beauty that comes with living in the Gateway area during the changing seasons. Staying alert and aware when traveling is key to keeping everyone safe.
