As a board member of the Clinton County Development Association, I recently had the opportunity to hear about the latest technology available in breathing apparatus for firefighters. Goose Lake Fire Department was asking to use some of their remaining grant funds in order to purchase a new air compressor to refill the newly acquired air tanks that could hold substantially more air. That request was granted, by the way.
But one of the things that caught my ear was facts about the weight of the new air tanks, and combined weight of all of the protective gear that a firefighter, man or woman, must wear to enter burning structures. I could never have guessed it was more than 60 pounds. I wanted to feel what that must be like.
I was at the Camanche Fire Department recently. This department is recording an increasing call volume, such that they are stretched to get enough people to volunteer to serve on their department. They are experiencing the need to expand the number of full-time firefighters and begin 24-hour staffing of the department. If you ever wanted to know what it feels like to do something that gives back more in knowledge, training, experiences, and pride in your efforts, then volunteer firefighting may be your answer.
But what does it feel like to “put on the gear”? Firefighter Cory Snodgrass helped me find out.
Included is a photo of me all suited up as if I was ready to enter a burning building. I admit that I felt really well insulated and protected. Notice however, the picture of me in outfit does not show me moving. I found out that at my age movement in such protective equipment was only a dream! Corey wanted me to try the obstacle challenge they have set up for training. I had to tell him that was not possible without first being connected to a portable defibrillator, because just looking at the obstacle I felt it would likely be needed.
With each layer of protective equipment that I shed it gave me ever-increasing appreciation for the job firefighters perform. The training they go through and physical demands of the job are enough to give anyone pride in knowing they are one of the best.
As the citizens of Camanche face an important deadline on making a decision on the path forward for their fire department, I can tell you having a core of full-time firefighters, backed by a well-trained group of volunteers, will be of enormous benefit to your community for a long time. It will cost money, but the return on your investment in community safety is immeasurable.
Are you up to the task of training to be one of the best men or women in your community? Stop by your local fire department, either paid or volunteer, and ask to be shown what it takes to accept the challenge.
Lester Shields, Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.