Saturday will bring with it one of my favorite times of the year — Dutch Days in Fulton, Illinois.
From the minute I get into town, the fun will begin. There will be tulips lining the streets to greet me. There will be people milling around in Dutch costumes; many of those people have done this for years and are familiar faces.
I will make my way to the windmill, which was built in the late 1990s and dedicated at the 2000 Dutch Days celebration. There will be a craft fair, where I may pick something up for the house. Then it will be a trip through the old Fulton fire station to see the vendors in there and to look at the tables that hold trinkets, Delft and wooden shoes.
I will search for the stand or building where the ole bollen, Dutch letters and pinwheels can be found.
The Dutch dancers will take to the streets, and I will most likely sit along the curb on one of the many benches there to watch dancing and the parade. If lucky, I will run into friends and family and we’ll watch the dancing together.
And that’s not all.
There will be demonstrations and exhibits to see along the way. And again, if lucky, I will see long-time friends and neighbors from long ago and have a chance to catch up.
Why do I love this festival?
Because it’s played a major part in my life.
In May 1974, just two months after my family moved to Fulton from a farm near Morrison, Illinois, my brother, Allen, and I were attending Fulton Community Christian School. Many Dutch immigrants have ties to the school and it was there the annual dinner got its start at that time.
I can remember that year, as a second-grader in a class of about a dozen kids, standing in front of Fulton’s old fire station downtown singing a Dutch song about sweeping your floor with a broom.
Later, we would learn Dutch dancing in physical education classes and dance on the streets during the annual festival, which every year was seeing its attendance grow by leaps and bounds.
Each year, I would borrow a Dutch costume from the Bosmas, whose daughter had worn it. I donned that with a little lace cap and wooden shoes and not only danced, but one year had a role in the play “Hans Brinker and the Silver Skates”, a community play put on at the high school. I think my character was named Annie.
And of course the Dutch dinner continued every year. While in junior high, the girls my age could sign up to babysit the dinner workers’ children, which we loved to do. We loved the aroma of the food as it was being prepared in the school kitchen, with the scent wafting through the classrooms the first weekend of May. Of course, not only did we eat at the event, but we also got to have grape Jell-O, the only time of year that we would have that since it was so hard to find in the store.
There also was the parade to look forward to each year. At one of the festivals, probably in 1978 or 1979, my brother and I dressed up in our Dutch costumes and decorated a tandem bike that we rode through the parade. We Dutch danced and walked down Fourth Street during the annual parade. My eighth-grade year, I carried the sign that led the Christian school kids down the street.
Then it was on to high school, and Dutch Days was the place to go after our track meets were finished. Sometimes a high school play was on that weekend, so we had that to look forward to as well. There also was the Sunday communitywide service and my mom would sing in a choir that was performing there.
Then it was on to married life and having children. Since my sons are seven years apart in age, it worked out that I usually only brought one with me each year. When my oldest decided he didn’t want to go with me to Dutch Days, my youngest one was ready to go.
He was in a stroller in 2000, the year the city dedicated the windmill. I was there to cover it for the newspaper, standing alongside two of my former high school teachers, as luck would have it.
Throughout the years, the son who was with me would hear the same stories.
“See those dancers? I used to do that,” he would hear me say. “Let’s go get some ole bollen.” “I’ve got to find a piece of Delft.” “Man, I’m glad I don’t have to wear wooden shoes... you know you need like four pairs of socks to get through the day?”
Each of my boys learned to smile and listen to what I had to say as the memories came back. They also put up with me as I ate ole bollen in the car on the way back home and recapped the day’s events and sights.
Ah, yes. We love Dutch Days — they not only connect us with the land that my ancestors came from when they immigrated here in the 1880s, they also bring back memories to savor — and share.
