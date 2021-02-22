The Clinton Herald late last week included an article on a bill now being rushed through the legislative process that is aimed to reduce the ability of Iowans to use early voting or mail-in voting.
This seems to be part of a national effort to suppress early voting. Backers claim to be fighting fraud, but are able to offer no evidence that any exists, or if it does, that this bill would help.
Instead, it is an attempt to favor one party and restrict the ability to vote for the increasingly large segment of the electorate who like to use early voting.
This is unfair and undemocratic. Our leaders should be trying to increase opportunities to vote, not restrict them. Hopefully, this attempt to force a very poor concept will not succeed.
Art Ollie,
Clinton
