This week, we have had many meetings, both full committee and subcommittees, working on discussing and passing along bills. The big bill of the week was the Governor’s Biofuel bill, HF 2128.
Wednesday night, we passed this bill out of the House. Now, it will see it’s time in the Senate, where hopefully they pass it quickly as well.
This bill has been a long time coming and I am very happy to see the progress we’ve made. This is a huge win not just for Iowans, but also for Iowa agriculture. We are the example to the rest of the country on the importance of using a cleaner fuel source. Iowa needs to show the rest of the country why we made this so available to our people, and eventually maybe we will see this availability spread.
Next up on the agenda is the Governor’s tax bill. This bill, HSB 626, has been introduced, and passed through subcommittee. HSB 626 is focused on the individual, outlining a flat tax rate that will go into effect the tax year of 2026.
Another provision in the bill gets rid of income tax on retirees in the state.
Since it has passed the subcommittee, this bill is ready to be debated by the entire Ways and Means committee. I think with the tax money surplus that we have that this is the best way to give the money back to Iowans. I also want to give people a reason to want to retire and stay in Iowa. This will make Iowa a more attractive state for retirees from other states to come to.
Feel free to contact me at Norlin.Mommsen@legis.iowa.gov, (563) 357-9826 or (515) 281-3221.
Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, represents District 97 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
