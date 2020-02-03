It’s the fourth week of the Iowa General Assembly’s 2020 legislative session – the official adjournment date is April 21, so we only have about 10 weeks left (although we often remain in session weeks or even months after we’re scheduled to adjourn).
Currently, hundreds of bills are moving through the committee process but only a small percentage of these bills will make it to the House floor to be debated and voted on; I’m doing my best to work with my colleagues from both parties to ensure that the legislation that does move forward is good for Clinton County and good for Iowa.
One example: for the third year running, State Rep. Norlin Mommsen (who represents the western half of Clinton County) and I, along with Clinton County State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, are working together on a bill that will ensure that people who occupy a hotel room for more than 30 consecutive days pay the same “hotel/motel excise tax” as do the vast majority of Iowans whose hotel stays tend to be for a weekend or a few weeks at most; currently long-term hotel visitors pay zero excise tax, and that’s not fair to the rest of us.
If passed, House File 2098 will generate millions of dollars of additional revenue for the State and for local counties across Iowa; it’s estimated that Clinton County would receive about $100,000 in additional revenue each year – and these days, every little bit helps, right?
I serve on the House Ways & Means subcommittee to which House File 2098 was assigned; last week we had a subcommittee hearing and after listening to statements of support from tourist and economic development organizations across Iowa, all three of us voted to move the bill forward.
Next stop is a vote in the full Ways & Means committee, which will hopefully happen this week; the bill will then need to be called up and debated on the House floor. Based on what I’m hearing from my colleagues I’m confident the bill will ultimately pass, assuming that House and Senate leadership allow the bill to move through the legislative process in a timely manner.
This little bill is an example of how our Iowa General Assembly should work, and since these past few weeks the noise from national politics has been so partisan, I think it’s important to recognize the teamwork and bipartisan spirit represented by House File 2098.
The bill is short – only a few sentences – but it deals with taxes and exemptions from taxes and a somewhat hard to understand tax loophole and thus it’s complicated … as evidenced by the fact that it’s taken us three years to get it right. Republican and Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate have had to return to the drafting table multiple times; this session, working together and with input from the Department of Revenue, we’ve nailed down language that will correct the current taxing inequity and generate new revenue for our counties and for our state, and we’ve created a bill that should pass with strong bipartisan support.
That’s good lawmaking, and a good example of what can be accomplished when legislators from both political parties are given the opportunity to participate in the legislative process. Unfortunately, many of the most publicized bills that the House will be taking up this session are not the product of bipartisan cooperation and are not necessarily good for our county and/or our state. In the weeks to come I’ll be writing about some of these bills and soliciting your input, and I hope that many of you will attend the monthly Saturday morning legislative forums so we can have those discussions in person.
The next forum is Saturday, Feb. 15 and everyone is welcome (if you have high school age kids bring them along!); we meet at 9 a.m. at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce (721 S. Second St., Clinton) and at 11 a.m. at the DeWitt Community Center (512 10th St., DeWitt).
You can also email me with comments or questions at mary.wolfe@legis.iowa.gov.
