A victim’s options certainly should not turn on whether she’s lucky enough to have good health insurance, income, savings or private support.
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office disclosed in early April that it had paused the office’s longtime policy of compensating rape victims for the cost of emergency contraception, often called Plan B.
“As a part of her top-down, bottom-up audit of victim assistance, Attorney General Bird is carefully evaluating whether this is an appropriate use of public funds,” Alyssa Brouillet, Brenna Bird’s press secretary, said in a statement.
There was a flurry of local and national news stories, and since then, silence. Bird’s office has not illuminated the public about the nature or progress of this “audit.” Her office did not respond to an editorial writer’s messages seeking an update on May 26 and May 30. The office has not responded to two Democratic state senators’ questions in a May 1 letter, according to a spokesman for Senate Democrats.
Independent problems are evident here, any of which would on their own reflect poorly on Bird’s choices.
This editorial board zealously advocates for abortion rights. But that doesn’t preclude noting the distinction between the clash over abortion and the wholly unrelated — and unremarkable ― matter of preventing pregnancy.
The state’s fund for assisting crime victims covers a variety of supports. Before Bird took office this year, one of them was paying for birth control that women who had been sexually abused can take to prevent pregnancy from beginning. A pill or implant can achieve this even days after the assault, although effectiveness is higher earlier on. Along with coverage, advocacy groups support increased efforts to work with medical providers to be sure they are ready to inform victims about this option and administer it quickly.
Many people who oppose abortion find all this unobjectionable and consistent with “life begins at conception.” Even the Catholic Church, in lumping the two together, has made exceptions on contraception in certain extraordinary circumstances involving rape.
Don’t take our word for it; listen to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has signed some of the nation’s cruelest and most dangerous abortion restrictions: “By accessing health care immediately, they can get the Plan B pill that can prevent a pregnancy from occurring in the first place.” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also has pushed for easier access to regular contraception.
On this ground alone, Bird could resume the emergency contraception reimbursements immediately without any harm to her anti-abortion bona fides. The morning-after pill retails for $50 at most; some varieties are half that. The expense will never break the bank.
A focus on abortion puts victims’ needs on the sidelines
There is an obvious reason that debates about even the harshest anti-abortion proposals include exceptions for rape and incest: Forcing these victims to remain pregnant and deliver an attacker’s child is horrible to even contemplate.
Yet the availability of emergency contraception (and abortion, which the state paid for in some cases under Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller) is not what the Attorney General’s Office is reviewing. It’s only about the state paying for it.
The burden of what Bird is doing falls mostly on Iowans who are poor. They are the ones who, because they rarely see a doctor, might not know about Plan B and about the urgency of taking it quickly. They are the ones who cannot pay $25 for the pill.
Iowa should not subject any rape victims to out-of-pocket expense that’s a direct consequence of their assault.
Des Moines Register
