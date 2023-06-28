The successful campaign to oust justices in 2010 has turned out to be, as we feared then, a first step in diminishing Iowa’s impartial judiciary.
Social conservatives hold a stronger hand today to get what they want on abortion than they did in 2009, when the Iowa Supreme Court made another decision that conservatives despised, ruling unanimously that same-sex couples had a right to marriage.
Yet a prominent voice has called to bring back the conservative movement’s most petty, irrelevant and anti-American tactic from that era: Blame, then oust the judges.
Iowans should ignore this worn-out idea in favor of engaging on the substance of abortion rights, by lobbying their representatives over the next year and a half and sending like-minded legislators to Des Moines in November 2024.
A terrible idea 13 years ago is somehow even worse today
Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of the Family Leader, a politically influential Christian group, led the charge in 2009 and 2010 to have Iowa voters kick out of office three of the seven justices who joined the unanimous marriage ruling. Those three happened to be on the ballot for retention in 2010, and Iowans dismissed them. None of the four other justices lost their jobs.
Vander Plaats, in a tweet June 17, characterized those justices’ offense as “disregarding the separation of powers” because they found Iowa’s one-man-one-woman marriage law incompatible with the Iowa Constitution. He went on to say that, in 2023, three justices who, for practical purposes, permanently blocked an onerous ban on abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy “should resign, be impeached or be ousted.”
To briefly tackle this on its own terms, the state constitution says impeachment by the Legislature applies only to “malfeasance or misdemeanor in office.” It’s not for unpopular rulings. The same is true of the purpose of judicial retention elections: They give the general public an opportunity to provide accountability for misconduct. Tying a judge or justice’s tenure to a single decision or a body of rulings undermines the reason we don’t vote directly for judges in the first place: They are supposed to be independent and insulated from the whims of public opinion, freeing them to decide disputes by interpreting the law and constitutional guarantees.
-- Des Moines Register
