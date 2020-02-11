It's never too early to start looking at the NFL season. And with that early look, there's an opportunity to cash in on some early value.
Here's a look at the NFC South for the best chances to make some extra cash in 2020.
Atlanta Falcons, 2020 Win Total -- 8
This is an easy choice for me. The Falcons were one of the hottest teams to conclude 2019.
And that should continue into 2020. I was high on the Falcons heading into 2019 and I'm not backing away from that in 2020. The offense has all the components of being an above-average unit, to go along with a defense that settled down to conclude the 2019 season.
The defense battled through injuries once again in 2019, so I anticipate the defense to be more like the unit to conclude the season than the one we saw earlier. -- Go Over with Atlanta
Carolina Panthers, 2020 Win Total -- 6.5
This one could be a way under.
The Panthers were terrible on defense in 2019. They ranked in the bottom-10 of the NFL in defense and pretty much quit on the season. Cam Newton is unlikely to return, meaning the offense will once again be stagnant.
The Panthers also have to play in a division that is one of the most difficult in the NFL.
I'm anticipating a big under in this direction. -- Go Under with Carolina
New Orleans Saints, 2020 Win Total -- 10
This one could be a little more difficult.
The Saints are regularly the top team in the NFC South. And even when they're not, they're generally winning double-digit games.
But Drew Brees is getting older and it was clear in the later part of the season, that he was not at the same level as he was earlier in the season. The Saints still have plenty of weapons, but the division is getting stronger. With Atlanta and Tampa Bay improving, and uncertainty at the quarterback position, I'm banking on the under. -- Go Under with New Orleans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2020 Win Total -- 7.5
This is another team that finished the 2019 season strong.
With Bruce Arians at the helm, I'm hammering on the Buccaneers. The offense will continue to be one of the better units in the NFC and the defense showed improvement in 2019.
Jameis Winston is a question mark heading into 2020, but regardless of what happens at that position, I trust Arians.
The Buccaneers are a prime candidate for a big season in 2020. Tampa Bay ranked ninth in yards per game and ranked seventh in yards per play allowed. This should be an easy decision to back the Buccaneers. -- Go Over with Tampa Bay
