It's never too early to start looking at the NFL season. And with that early look, there's an opportunity to cash in on some early value in win totals.
Here's a look at the early 2020 NFL expectations for the AFC North for the best chances to make some extra cash in 2020.
Baltimore Ravens, 2020 Win Total -- 11
The defense got better during the season. And the offense couldn't be stopped in 2019.
So why am I struggling with this number so much?
The Ravens won 14 games in 2019 behind an MVP performance by Lamar Jackson. And while the defense wasn't a top-10 unit, it progressively got better.
Oddsmakers also are having a tough time with this, too, setting the over and under at -115. It's natural to believe the Ravens will take a step back, especially with an offense so predicated on the run.
The Steelers will be better, along with other teams in the AFC, so I'll go with the under. -- Go Under with Baltimore
Cincinnati Bengals, 2020 Win Total -- 5.5
Can the Bengals be as bad as they were in 2019? It's highly doubtful.
The Bengals always struggle with injuries and 2019 was no exception. When healthy, though, I'm not sure how good Cincinnati would have been anyway.
The Bengals owned the second-worst defense and ranked in the bottom-five in yards per play on offense.
The AFC North will be better, meaning there won't be much room for the Bengals to get better. -- Go Under with Cincinnati
Cleveland Browns, 2020 Win Total -- 8
The most overrated team in 2019 will enter 2020 with tempered expectations.
The Browns were the easiest team to predict for the under in 2019 based on the media's obsession with Cleveland's skill position players. The best teams in the NFL own great offensive and defensive lines, which is something the Browns didn't have in 2019.
In 2020, that may change. A different coaching staff could help, along with an improving defensive line will make this an intriguing pick. Eight is a great number here, so I'll go with the over. -- Go Over with Cleveland
Pittsburgh Steelers, 2020 Win Total -- 9
You're getting great value with this pick.
The Steelers still won eight games in 2019 after being decimated with injuries. The offense was horrendous, ranking 30th in the NFL. But that won't be the case in 2020 with Ben Roethlisberger returning.
And the defense was still good in 2019, ranking third in the NFL in yards per play allowed.
So it's easy to believe the Steelers will get to double-digit wins this year. -- Go Over with Pittsburgh
Scott Levine blogs about fantasy sports and handicaps games. His Against The Chalk blog has earned him three consecutive Iowa Newspaper Association awards for Best Blog. Check out more sports betting coverage at Against The Chalk.
