There is a lot of uncertainty and animosity surrounding Minor League Baseball right now.
There are 42 teams facing it directly after being noted by Major League Baseball that they are one of the teams to be cut in a proposed realignment plan. The Clinton LumberKings – along with two other Midwest League teams – are on that list.
For that reason, I felt it was important to start sharing some of our local stories that live and breathe in NelsonCorp Stadium, surrounding one specific topic: What do the minor leagues mean to you.
We need to remember two things. One – we still have a concrete and guaranteed 2020 season that the LumberKings staff is preparing for. Don’t forget that one of the biggest things you can do for the club is buy tickets, go to games, and continue to make memories.
Two – we have a wonderful baseball team and infinite memories and relationships that have been formed because of it. We need to remember the positives, and remember that we have a voice in that we can share those positives.
That’s the goal of the LumberKing Loyals story series is to share those stories from our fans, board members, staff and more. If you have a story, memory or special connection to NelsonCorp Field or to the Clinton LumberKings, please reach out to me at ckuehn@clintonherald.com so we can find a time to talk and share your story.
Here is Andy Draus’ story:
I’ve been coming to Clinton to watch minor league baseball since the team was known as the Clinton Pilots. My dad used to bring my siblings and me once or twice in the summers. We were always thrilled to watch the game with our ballgloves on, devour anything from the concession stands, argue over the between-innings trivia contests and enjoy the on-field promotions. A most memorable night for me back then was one with Max Patkin, the “Clown Prince of Baseball” coaching first base in his baggy uniform with a question mark instead of a number, and his comic antics, such as mocking the players and spitting an endless geyser of water from his mouth high into the air.
A 75-mile trip for us across Illinois, my family targeted day games, but I recall at least once staying overnight at Morrison Rockwood State Park. Arriving at the campground after a long night game and a postgame meal from Mr. Quick’s Hamburgers, I fell asleep in the tent listening, with the volume down low, to a far-off major league contest, my second game of the night.
I’m not sure if even the military had internet yet, so we’d phone ahead to confirm game time. One day, the front office told us they’d be filming a movie before that day’s game. We left early enough to be sure we had a seat in what was a packed Riverview Stadium, for filming of a few scenes in the Ron LeFlore Story. The 1978 movie had the title role of the Clinton Pilot / Detroit Tiger / Chicago White Sox outfielder played by LeVar Burton and Paul Benjamin. My Hollywood debut is as a speck in the crowd on the third base side.
Years later, we added the next generation. Raising my own family in Iowa, I introduced my kids (and their friends) to pro baseball, bringing them along with my Dad, to see the Clinton LumberKings. Though my days were spent a few blocks away, at my job in Clinton, it was often a 70-mile trip to the game by the time I drove home to pick up the kids and came back to town again! My sons and daughter have many memories of Riverview Stadium – one of the most searing memories is the streaker in right field after a warm summer night game.
In 2007, when I left my job in Clinton for a new one in Dubuque, my coworkers threw a surprise going-away party for me at the ballpark. In addition to the pre-game picnic for all of us, I got to throw out the first pitch before the game, with my sons on the mound at my side. With their inspiration, I’m proud that I hit the catcher’s mitt for a strike. I worked with the greatest group of people in Clinton and the party they threw for me that night was the most fun night I’ve ever had at the park.
Like most kids, mine always enjoyed playing catch along the left field line and, after the games, hanging out for autographs as players exited to the clubhouse. After one game, thinking all players were inside, we turned for the parking lot. Another fan caught up to us and said a player called out to “have the little guy come back here”. My seven-year-old son was told to wait outside the clubhouse door while the player went inside. He came back out with a full-size baseball bat that he signed and presented to the “little guy”. It’s my son’s favorite souvenir, to this day. And a gesture that gave third baseman John Whittleman a fan for life. Whittleman made it in baseball as far as one game in AAA, and never to the major leagues. But in the heart of this seven-year old, he was as big as any major leaguer could be.
One summer, our family randomly decided on a vacation to Memphis, Tennessee. We enjoyed the trip, but there’s never enough time to do everything. About two days after arriving home from the vacation, we came to another LumberKing game. It was Elvis Night at the ballpark. The L-Kings were celebrating Elvis’s birthday, with game-day giveaways, including the top prize of a trip to Graceland. And we won! We’d just arrived home and here we won another trip downriver, right back to Memphis. Ted Tornow has spent part of his early career in Memphis and knows how to see the city. He and his staff put together a wonderful package that included Amtrak to Memphis, hotel, Graceland, Sun Studios, watching the ducks at the Peabody Hotel, a tour of St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and some great barbeque, to name just a few highlights.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t baseball season when we went, so the AAA Memphis Redbirds were not in town. But I can’t imagine their games being any better than what we have right next to our own stretch of the Mississippi River, right here in Clinton, Iowa.
