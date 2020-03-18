NFL free agency has been a wild ride so far, creating a necessary distraction from the COVID-19 shutting down sports in the world.
With the moves during free agency, it's a good time to reassess how we should value some of these players in fantasy football.
Here's three players who we should expect more from in 2020 in fantasy football.
David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans
Johnson took a step back in Kliff Kingsbury's offense in 2019 and eventually found himself not even a part of the Cardinals offense.
That was difficult to see, especially for a running back who was so highly touted just a couple of years ago.
But a change of scenery could do Johnson some good. He is still a quality running back and coming back from an injury. He appeared to be injured in 2019, so he should be much healthier -- and motivated -- in 2020.
The Texans have long relied on a running game and Johnson should be the primary option in that offense. With Deshaun Watson running the show, there should be several opportunities for Johnson to succeed in this offense.
You will get Johnson at a cheap price in 2020, so make sure he's on your roster.
Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brady isn't going to be the most dominant quarterback in fantasy football. But he should be valued higher with this kind of offense in 2020.
The Patriots were atrocious with the skill position players in 2019. That will change with Tampa Bay, which has multiple high-level wide receivers and a tight end that is young and promising.
The offensive line still needs a little work, but with this many weapons, Brady will be an attractive option as a bottom QB1 option. Jameis Winston was a high-level performer in yards and touchdowns. He just couldn't stop turning over the ball.
And we know Brady won't turn over the ball.
Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
I actually like the Vikings trading away Diggs, but that doesn't mean that his value shouldn't be heightened in 2020.
Josh Allen is a better quarterback at this point than I anticipated. And now he'll have a true WR1.
John Brown can take the top off a defense (his value also should go down with this pick), and Diggs can be in a position where he's comfortable. He'll be highly targeted in an offense becoming more of explosive.
