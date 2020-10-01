To shine a light on the disease and encourage early detection, the Clinton Herald beginning today will observe National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Each Thursday throughout October, we will feature stories about patients and survivors, the doctors involved in local cancer treatment as well as information focused on statistics, detection, and support.
We begin the series today with a feature about breast cancer survivor Kandra Walling, who says family support and staying busy were key as she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Walling was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in 2018 after having a routine mammogram.
Through our awareness campaign – one that we’ve carried out over the past several years – our hope is to encourage early detection through awareness and to direct women to the services and support that will help them should they receive a breast cancer diagnosis.
