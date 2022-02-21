Last week was Week 6 at the Statehouse and, with the first legislative deadline of the session, is known as “First Funnel Week”. It is one of the busiest weeks of the year because policy bills need to be out of committees to be considered the rest of the legislative session, except for bills in the Appropriations, Ways and Means, and Government Oversight committees. This self-imposed deadline narrows the focus to the most important legislation of the year.
Bills of Note
Senate File 2275: The governor’s workforce bill passed through the Commerce Committee last week. The goal of the bill is to help address the workforce shortage impacting nearly every part of the Iowa economy. Some highlighted provisions include implementing a one-week waiting period for benefits and moving the duration from 6 months to 4 months. Long-term government payments replacing work have negative implications not only for the economy in general, but for individuals and their families. This bill will help combat fraud and provide an incentive to get back to work.
Senate Study Bill 3146: This bill addresses athletic eligibility in school sports and is a bill aimed at fairness in school sports and requires only female students, based on their sex, may participate in any team, sport, or athletic event designated as being for females, women or girls. This bill is not attacking anyone or their identity. It simply observes the biological differences between males and females and ensures all athletes have an equal opportunity to accomplish their athletic goals.
House File 2316: Sustainable, Responsible Budgeting for Education
One of the first things the Iowa Senate does each session is decide on the amount of additional funds for K-12 education in Iowa. We do this early on in the session so schools can set their budgets for the next year. What is also important is ensuring we designate a sustainable, responsible amount we know we can deliver. The dollars allocated in this bill, House File 2316, are additional funds to the billions we already spend in K-12 education every year. All education funding in Iowa takes over half of the state budget at $3.5 billion. House File 2316 dedicates nearly $160 million in additional spending for K-12 schools for the next fiscal year.
This bill also provides additional funds to continue our goal of leveling the playing field for students across the state. School districts in Iowa spend varying levels on each student in Iowa depending on the district and transportation costs. The additional funds designated in this bill continue addressing these costs to make sure the money we allocated for K-12 funding can be spent in the classroom.
Each year when we debate funding for education we hear the line, “Don’t tell me what your priorities are. Show me your budget and I’ll tell you what your priorities are.” Anyone looking at our budget year after year can clearly see education is a priority. The $160 million of new money for K-12 schools is 57% of the new funding that we are spending in our FY23 Senate Budget. With the passage of this legislation, Iowa will be spending $7,413 per student, not even including the local and federal dollars that are also allocated to K-12 education. It is sustainable, responsible and delivers on promises made to make investments in education a priority in Iowa.
Senate budget plan puts taxpayers first
Last week Senate Republicans released budget targets for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2022. These targets outline the plan for the Senate to spend taxpayer money on all the functions of state government, but three areas dominate those expenditures: public safety, education, and health care.
Education receives the majority of the increase in funding this year and a majority of the state budget. K-12 education will receive nearly $160 million more in funding, ensuring reliable, sustainable increases for public schools. This budget outline also includes $71 million for mental health funding and the complete elimination of the property tax levy for mental health.
The total budget plan for next year is slightly more than $8.2 billion. This amount is the same as Governor Reynolds proposed earlier this year, funds reasonable increases to state government, and plans for sustainable funding increases in future years. It keeps billions in reserves and only spends 90 percent of available revenue.
Keeping spending under control makes sure the largest income tax cut in Iowa history is sustainable. The Senate tax cut plan implements a flat 3.6% tax rate and will save Iowa taxpayers an average of nearly $1,600 when fully implemented. It eliminates taxes on pensions, reforms the corporate tax rate to make it flatter and fairer, and provides retirement relief for Iowa farmers.
These tax cuts improve Iowa’s income tax rate from the eighth highest rate to the fourth lowest. It puts the state on the path to eliminate the income tax and eases the burden of government on hard-working Iowans. A lower tax rate will make Iowa more competitive in the global economy as states compete for jobs and people.
We will continue to provide predictable and reliable increases to state government. The focus of the Iowa Senate is on cutting taxes to ensure families keep more of what they earn and ease the inflation burden caused by reckless spending at the federal and executive level.
If you have any questions or concerns about the legislative process or specific bills or issues, please feel free to contact me at (563) 289-7335 or chris.cournoyer@legis.iowa.gov.
Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, represents District 49 in the Iowa Senate.
Commented
