We have hit the point in session when the legislature starts to shift focus and get serious about conversations around the state budget and tax policy.
I serve on the Administration and Regulation Appropriations Subcommittee. All session long, we have been meeting with folks affected by our budget and listening to what their needs are for the coming fiscal year. There are six other budget subcommittees that have been doing the same for their respective budgets, such as Justice Systems and Health and Human Services.
Late last week, Iowa House Republicans released our budget target for Fiscal Year 2024. Our big budget target is $8.58 billion, which accounts for roughly 89% of available ongoing revenue. We're spending at about 89% to ensure that as revenue adjusts based on the income tax cuts passed in 2022, the state still has enough revenue for budget appropriations. The last thing we'd want to do is appropriate more money than the state has and force departments to make cuts.
Our number is roughly $90 million above the Governor's and the Senate’s numbers. There are two main reasons for this.
Our number includes the appropriations we’ve already passed this session that the Governor didn’t consider since her budget number is released before session starts. This includes money for the property tax rollback fix and increased funding for public schools to 3% SSA.
Our number also includes about $50 million more to address a few priorities that we know are important to Iowans.
Examples of budget priorities for Iowa House Republicans that make our number higher include:
• More dollars for nursing homes by raising reimbursement rates. This would allow Iowa’s nursing homes caring for residents on Medicaid to be reimbursed at a higher rate.
• Funding increase for the Department of Corrections to help with the retaining and recruitment of corrections officers. These are very tough jobs and we know the department is having a tough time hiring and keeping folks for these roles.
• More resources to expand Iowans’ access to quality mental health care across the state.
This week, the House also released our individual targets for each budget subcommittee. Now, we wait for the Senate to release their numbers so negotiations can begin.
------
State Rep. Tom Determann, R-Clinton, represents District 69 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
