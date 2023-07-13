The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index has recently closed above 4,400, just over 20% higher than its lowest recent closing value of 3,577 reached on Oct. 12, 2022.
According to a common definition of market cycles, this indicated that the benchmark index was officially in a bull market after a bear market that began in January 2022. By this definition, the bull market began on Oct. 13, 2022, the day after the bear market ended at its lowest point.
In more general terms, a bull market is an extended period of rising stock values. Bull markets tend to last longer than bear markets, and bull gains tend to be greater than bear losses. Since the end of World War II, the average bull market has lasted more than 5 years with a cumulative gain of 177%.
By contrast, the average bear market has lasted about a year with a cumulative loss of 33%.
Although a bull market is typically a time for celebration by investors, the current bull is being met cautiously, and it is unclear whether it will keep charging or shift into retreat. While it is impossible to predict market direction, here are some factors to consider:
One reason the new bull might not seem convincing is that the S&P 500 remains well below the record bull market peak of early 2022. Investors who hold positions in the broader market are still looking at paper losses and could face real losses if they choose to sell, a situation that may not generate the kind of widespread confidence that often drives extended rallies.
The current bull is already 8 months old, and it’s unknown how much longer it might take to recover the total bear loss of about 25%, but recent history offers contrasting possibilities. The last bull market regained the pandemic bear loss of 34% in 5 months and went on to a cumulative gain of 114%. The long bull market that followed the Great Recession took more than 4 years to recover an even steeper loss of 57%. But the bull kept charging and went on to a cumulative gain of 400%.
A more pressing question is whether the recent surge could be a temporary bear market rally that quickly slips back into bear territory. This happened during the bear markets of 2000-2002 and 2007-2009. However, in 12 other “bear exits” since World War II, a gain of 20% from the most recent low was the beginning of a solid bull market.
Another key concern is that the current rally has been driven by large technology companies, which have posted big gains, due in part to excitement over the future of artificial intelligence.
The S&P 500 is a market-cap weighted index, which means that companies with large market capitalization (number of shares multiplied by share price) have an outsized effect on index performance. As of May 31, the 10 biggest companies, including eight technology companies, accounted for more than 30% of index value. Fewer than one of four S&P 500 have beaten the index in 2023, and nearly half have dropped in value. The current situation is more imbalanced than usual, and it remains to be seen whether exuberance for Big Tech will spread to the larger market.
The stock market is anchored over the long term to the U.S. economy, and the current economy continues to send mixed signals. The long-predicted recession has so far failed to materialize, and both consumer spending and the job market remain strong. Inflation, while improving, is still too high for a healthy economy. Although investor enthusiasm can carry the market a long way, corporate earnings are the most fundamental factor in market performance. The earnings picture is also mixed. Earnings declined by 2% in Q1 2023, less than expected but the second consecutive quarter of earnings declines. The slide is expected to continue in Q2. The good news is earnings are expected to return in the second half of 2023.
Clearly, this bull market faces serious headwinds, and it may be some time before its true character emerges. While market cycles are important, it’s generally not wise to overreact to short-term shifts and better to focus on a long-term investment strategy appropriate for your personal goals, time frame, and risk tolerance.
------
David Helscher is a senior vice president and trust officer with Clinton National Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.