The Business Solutions team at Clinton Community College provides support, services and training for area industry and organizations. Assisting them with their workforce and business needs is critical in today’s ever changing economy. No company or organization is too big or too small. We are the Community’s College.
We live in a fast-paced global economy. Corporations and businesses must be able to adapt quickly and efficiently to the rapid change. We are here to help accomplish that. In a typical year (although the past few years have been anything but that,) we will train employees and the future workforce in topics such as leadership, customer service, computer skills (Access, Excel, Word, QuickBooks), ISO, welding, machining, electrical, safety, and CPR/First Aid. We work closely with our area chambers and economic development groups to identify needs and funding opportunities that reduce the costs of this training.
Creating innovative new programs such as our Manufacturing Awareness Program is another way we help move our community forward. This program is a great place for anyone to start exploring, and earning certifications, toward their next possible career. It includes up to 25 different courses, each lasting an hour, and the best part is there is no charge. Yes – they are free! For more information, go to www.eicc.edu/mfctawareness.
Tim Cottle, Business Solutions Consultant,
EICC/Clinton Community College
