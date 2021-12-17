In an article printed in the Clinton Herald on Dec. 15, 2021, titled “Inconsistent Abstract Recording Discovered in Camanche”, the reporting of a statement regarding the operation of the County Recorder’s office and their function was quoted.
Although quoted correctly, the context of the statement was incorrect from my position. The Recorder’s office does not determine or direct contractors to bury cable or other utilities. The Recorder’s Office consistently provides information and data of record to assist contractors in determining where the right of way is.
The Clinton County Recorder’s Office, as well as all other offices in the County have always been more than willing to assist and accommodate in requests for contractors and the City. The statements from the meeting were not intended in any way to imply that the Recorder’s Office directs location of utility construction, or any other construction and I personally regret any misstatement made.
We appreciate their exemplary services for the continued assistance in the growth of Camanche.
Andrew S. Kida,
Camanche City Administrator
