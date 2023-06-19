On Nov. 3, 2022, 3M and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency agreed to sample and provide treatment for polyfluoroalkyl contamination in drinking water near the Cordova, Illinois, facility.
Part of that agreement included treatment of the City of Camanche municipal water supply. In coordination with 3M, the EPA and the City of Camanche, a plan has been developed to drill two new deep wells which access the Jordan Aquifer, upgrade and utilize Camanche’s backup deep well, No. 5, as the main water supply for the municipal system, and eventually cap the two shallow wells the city uses for water supply once the two new wells are operational.
The agreement has 3M funding two new wells with all necessary infrastructure and facilities for the new wells. The funding includes 10% of the cost to cover engineering expenses. City engineers Shive-Hattery will have oversight of the design and requirements of the project. 3M will fund $300,000 towards the rehabilitation and upgrades to well No. 5, $50,000 towards incurred and future legal and professional services necessary support towards the implementation of the Camanche Alternate Drinking Water Plan in addition to engineering expenses, a grant of $17,840.85 towards a previous study captioned “Camanche Water Supply Upgrades” from Aug, 17, 2021 which was previously performed by the City of Camanche, an advance of $500,000 to be applied towards cost and expenses incurred by the city for construction, service, technical and other related costs for the new wells and further reimbursement for documented expenses beyond the advance funding.
3M will fund and its engineers at Barr Engineering will drill, construct and install two new wells at proposed future locations per each wells’ design specified by city engineers Shive-Hattery who will oversee the drilling, construction and installation of the wells on behalf of the city.
The City of Camanche is pleased with the results of this negotiation and looks forward to these projects progressing in order to provide water services which meet the EPA recommendations in a timely fashion. The city acknowledges and appreciates the association with its partners in the process including 3M, Barr Engineering, Shive-Hattery Engineering, U.S. EPA, Iowa DNR, Frey Haufe Current PLC, Shuttleworth Ingersoll PLC, David Cwiertny and the City of Camanche staff.
Andrew S. Kida is Camanche's city administrator. He can be contacted at akida@camancheia.org or 259-8342.
