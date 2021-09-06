Citizens of Camanche, your fire department needs your help!
As you know, our annual pancake breakfast fundraiser was canceled this year due to damages to the middle school sustained from a water leak. The annual fish fry has also been canceled.
These were two major events that contributed to the city’s overall donation to MDA research. This makes our new annual Drive Up and Fill the Boot event even more important.
Soon you will be seeing firefighters in multiple locations collecting your donations for MDA. Again, we will be in two locations: the parking lot of city hall and the parking lot of the fire department itself.
Just like last year, all you’ll need to do is pull up and we will collect your donation.
The overwhelming generosity of this town is always incredible, and we know that together, we can put together a large donation for MDA again! All of us at the fire department are so very grateful to all of you for your support.
Locations:
Camanche Fire Department & City Hall
Dates and times:
- Wednesday, Sept. 8, 4 to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Wednesday, Sept. 15, 4 to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to noon.
Dave Schutte,
Camanche Fire Chief
