Hello neighbors, my name is Brian Kelly, and I have been president of Clinton Community College since Feb. 1 of this year.
In my short (and eventful) time here I have seen a community that embraces, respects, and partners with its community college. During my first month, I drove over 3,000 miles in Clinton and Jackson counties, met with state and local elected officials, met with superintendents and principals in our K-12 system, and spoke with business and industry leaders.
I have also spent a great deal of time with my new team. I have been so impressed by the team at Clinton Community College. Many of us, including myself, are first-generation students. We do this work both deliberately and intentionally because we believe education can make a difference. I believe community colleges are a gateway to the middle class and help in our collective efforts to break the cycle of poverty. It is an honor to do this work every day.
Like many of you, these last two weeks have been challenging for Clinton Community College. Along with our higher education colleagues across the country, we have moved to a remote instruction format, and we have worked tirelessly to provide the support, resources, and technology our students need to be successful. Many thanks to our community partners who have assisted in our efforts to help students.
April is Community College Month. I'd like to talk about both the national impact of community colleges and the local impact of Clinton Community College on our workforce, our economy, and our overall health and safety.
Nearly half of all American undergraduates go to community college. The experience provides smaller class sizes, high-quality instruction, and cost savings. Additionally, half of all people who get bachelor's degrees start their college education at a community college. Our transfer students complete at levels greater or equal to those who start at four-year institutions.
In this time of a global pandemic, we have seen the importance of highly trained first responders. Nearly 80% of first responders in the United States (police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians) receive their training at community colleges. More than 50% of new nurses and other health care workers are also trained at our nation’s community colleges.
On behalf of myself, and the staff and faculty of Clinton Community College, we hope you are doing well during these unprecedented times. In times of uncertainty we must join together to affect our collective future.
As I run in the mornings through our community, down the middle of lightly used roads, I have the opportunity to see a few people from a distance. These are healthcare workers in scrubs, law enforcement professionals in uniform, and others whose clothing do not belie their important and necessary vocation. The quick waves or shouts of “good morning” seem to mean more than they did a few weeks ago. We are in this together.
Although we don't know what the future may hold, I do know several things that are certain. At Clinton Community College, “community’ is our middle name, and we take that seriously. If this crisis requires us to continue to teach remotely and rethink our curriculum to suit the needs of our students and workforce, we will do that. If a recession requires retraining impacted workers and increases the demand for a quality education, we will be ready for you. These are challenging times and the staff, faculty, and I are ready to assist this community the best way possible. That's our promise to you.
Happy Community College Month.
Be safe, be well, and we hope to see you soon.
Brian Kelly is the president of Clinton Community College, “The Community’s College.” CCC was established in 1946 with classes primarily made up of World War II veterans coming home.
