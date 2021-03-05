Thank you to the Clinton and Jackson County communities for your vote of support for the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ bond referendum. This vote demonstrates our shared vision to extend opportunities to Eastern Iowans.
Our region will benefit from your investment for decades to come.
In March of 1946, the citizens of Clinton approved the first referendum, to create a community college.
On Sept. 9, 1946, Clinton Junior College opened its doors. Seventy-five years later, the community continues to value Clinton Community College and the programs and promise we offer.
As new businesses move into our area, and existing businesses continue to grow, the expansion of the CCC Career and Technical programs and the new Career Academies will train our current and future workforce.
Your yes vote is a vote of confidence as we partner to grow our community.
Thank you,
Brian Kelly, Clinton Community College president
