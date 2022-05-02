Since 2011, Clinton Community College has helped develop 189 students into emerging community leaders through the LEAD (Leaders Emerging and Developing) program.
The impact these students have on our community is both immediate and future-focused. Clinton Community College, the Paul B. Sharar Foundation and Grow Clinton all generously support this student development course at the college.
One might wonder in a time where students already balance a number of priorities why it is so imperative to focus on leadership development in high school seniors and community college students?
During their time in LEAD, students are provided meaningful exposure to our current community leaders, the historical roots of the community, and they are made aware of key community organizations and processes. This leads to an understanding of how the pieces fit together and discovery of how and where students can make an impact.
Students in LEAD are provided strategies to handle the formidable challenges associated with moving into new and increasingly complex leadership roles. They gain a better understanding of their own approach to leadership so that they may optimize and sustain their full potential.
Students are actively involved in a class project that adds value to the community or into the application of leadership in the real world. The experiences students have in LEAD help them to better recognize, understand and foster leadership qualities in themselves and in others while earning college credit.
High School seniors and current Clinton Community College students apply for and are selected to participate in the LEAD program, which runs each fall semester at CCC.
LEAD has provided 189 students with a deeper knowledge of our community, its structure, mission and vision and the vast opportunities for engagement that exist. It is our ultimate goal that we would retain these students as our future leaders. We want them to recognize how impactful their talents are and how enthusiastic we are to acknowledge their success.
Leaders Emerging and Developing is yet another reason to celebrate Community College Month and all that Clinton Community College does to positively contribute to our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.