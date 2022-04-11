One of the primary reasons I am proud to work at Clinton Community College is that we are always looking for ways to help students be successful. We know attending college is a big, important step, and sometimes it can be overwhelming and intimidating, but no one should feel like they are alone as they goes through the process, so we (the faculty, staff, and administration at CCC) work hard to connect students with the resources they need to be successful.
Like many of our CCC students, I was a first-generation college student, and at my undergraduate institution, I was lucky enough to participate in a program aimed at helping students navigate undergraduate education and guide them into graduate education and career paths beyond that. The support I got from that program had a big impact on my education, my career, and my priorities as an educator.
When I came to CCC as the Dean of Student Development, I could see that we were offering a lot of great supports to students, things like free tutoring, career services (help with resumes and job hunting), student activities, etc., but not enough students were participating in these things. Knowing what a huge impact those things could have on a student’s success, other staff members and I wanted to find a way to encourage students to get more connected to the college.
From that desire, came the RISE (Retention Initiative with Support & Encouragement) program. RISE is a student support program that started in 2019. The goal of RISE is to help students achieve personal, professional, and academic success at CCC and beyond. Students in RISE are asked to invest time into doing things that will help them be academically successful. Throughout the fall and spring, they devote a total of 50 hours to things like meeting with their instructors and their advisor, going to the student success center for tutoring or study time, getting assistance with career or transfer goals, social events, networking, and more. Upon meeting all of the expectations for the year, participants will receive a stipend that can be used toward tuition and books during their next semester. Due to generous support from CCC’s Paul B. Sharar foundation, the amount of that stipend is now $1,000.
The impact of RISE so far has been outstanding. The first two cohorts had 100% fall-to-spring retention and over 70% fall-to-fall retention, and both cohorts earned grade point averages higher than the college average. The third cohort is having a great year this year, and we are now taking applications for the fourth cohort of RISE, which will kick off in August.
Students must apply to be a part of the RISE program. They should have at least three semesters left at CCC and meet at least two of the criteria on the application. Qualifying criteria include being a first-generation college student, being a veteran or active military, being a working parent, being from a historically disadvantaged identity, being a recent CCC HiSET graduate, having demonstrated financial need, etc. Students can talk to their academic adviser if they have questions about RISE.
Dr. Michelle Allmendinger, Dean of Students
Clinton Community College, Clinton
