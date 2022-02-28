Fentanyl overdoses have killed more people aged 18 to 45 since 2020 than COVID, car accidents, and even suicides, according to the CDC.
The United States as a whole, is facing an unprecedented overdose epidemic, claiming 275 lives every day. Fentanyl overdoses are now the leading cause of injury-related death. In the year ending in April 2021, fentanyl claimed the lives of 40,010 Americans ages 18-45. That’s more than car accidents (22,442), suicide (21,678), COVID (21,335), and cancer (17,114), according to Families Against Fentanyl.
A few years ago, fentanyl was a relatively new and unheard-of drug. According to the DEA, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine.
Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients, applied in a patch on the skin. Because of its powerful opioid properties, fentanyl is also diverted for abuse. In our community we have heard of fentanyl being mixed with many different types of drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, and counterfeit prescription drugs. According to Midwest HIDTA, counterfeit prescription drugs now saturate Midwestern illicit drug markets. While these counterfeit pills resemble legitimate prescription drugs, they often contain dangerous illicit drugs, such as fentanyl or methamphetamine.
This epidemic is not something happening somewhere over there, to someone else’s family and community, this is happening right here in Clinton, Iowa. Opioid misuse is on the rise across the country and Clinton is not immune to this national problem.
We would like to remind everyone that Iowa’s Good Samaritan Law encourages those who witness a drug overdose to stay and call 911, rather than running out of fear of prosecution. Generally, overdose witnesses, defined as “overdose reporters” under the law, will not be arrested, charged, or prosecuted for possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance or possession of drug paraphernalia, and if the person makes a good faith effort to seek medical assistance for an overdose patient. To learn more visit: https://yourlifeiowa.org/iowas-good-samaritan-law
In addition, we encourage individuals to carry naloxone. Naloxone is a medication that can save lives by reversing the effects of an opioid overdose. Opioids are substances that reduce pain and with high doses suppress breathing. Some examples of opioids are heroin, methadone, Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl. Naloxone can be administered nasally or via an intramuscular injection. People who should carry naloxone include people who use drugs; those who interact with people who use drugs, like friends, family, and emergency personnel; and anyone receiving opioid medication at a dosage of 50 morphine milligram equivalents (MME) or higher per day.
If you are taking prescription opioids and are unsure what your MME is for your prescription(s), please consult your prescriber. ASAC is encouraging providers to co-prescribe naloxone with all opioid prescriptions as part of SIPDO. Anyone using drugs that were not purchased at a pharmacy or cannabis dispensary should also carry naloxone. There is the possibility that drugs not purchased at either of these locations might be contaminated with illicit fentanyl, which could possibly cause an opioid overdose. Here in Clinton, you can get naloxone at HyVee, Walmart, Osco Drug, and Walgreens South, or visit https://www.naloxoneiowa.org/.
The City of Clinton received a Comprehensive Opioid Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program Grant to help with opioid addiction in Clinton. Clinton’s opioid partnerships are a collaborative effort to address the gaps in the system by creating a community system that works in collaboration to identify, educate, and prevent further incidents of opioid abuse. In addition, this project will increase access to treatment and allow opportunities for treatment within the community and recovery support.
As part of this project the City of Clinton started a Drug Abuse Response Team in 2019. The DART responds to overdose victims and provides victim resources while connecting them with interventions or treatment options. The DART works within a team to reduce the deaths and injuries in our community from opioid overdoses. The CPD / CFD DART team meets regularly to schedule outreach, interventions, and educational assistance as needed. This team will also respond or react to assist those in need of treatment for opioid addiction.
The DART Team is led by DART Team Supervisor Sgt. Joel Wehde, Clinton Police Department, 243-1455 or email at joelwehde@gapa911.us; and Dart Team Supervisor Assistant Fire Chief Greg Forari, Clinton Fire Department, 242-0125 or email at gforari@clintonfd.us
The DART works to help connect individuals with community resources including these services and more:
Medication Assisted Treatment
MAT can reduce cravings and the symptoms of opioid withdrawal to help you focus on returning to a healthy lifestyle. MercyOne MAT Care team includes:
- Dr. Johnson a buprenorphine waivered provider, who is qualified to prescribe and treat opioid dependency.
- Reva, MAT nurse coordinator. She is the friendly face of nursing working in the clinic to provide patient care, assist with developing and implementing the collaborative plan of care with the patient and medical provider, and provide education on various substance abuse and medication assisted treatment topics. To reach Reva call 244-7525 or email her at johnsrej@mercyhealth.com
Opioid/Substance Use Disorder Treatment Services
Learn more or start the process by getting an evaluation. Call Area Substance Abuse Council/New Directions at 243-2124 or email Amy at alang@asac.us; or Life Connections Mental Health and Behavioral Health Services at (563) 559-7090 or email Amanda at: a.asay@life-connections.org
As part of this process, referrals to peer support (someone with lived experience) are also made. They walk side by side with individuals helping them develop their own recovery plans and support them on their recovery journey.
You can talk to someone 24/7 with lived experience by calling Rhonda’s House / Life Connections Peer Support at (563) 659-1171.
To learn more about the City of Clinton’s Opioid Partnership or additional resources please contact me at the Gateway ImpACT Coalition. We can help with any programmatic questions, media, support group information or speaking requests.Call (563) 241-4371 or email kristin@csaciowa.org or www.clintoncrush.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.