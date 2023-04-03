April is Community College month and it’s been another extraordinary year for Clinton Community College.
Clinton Community College is celebrating, and the community is invited to join us for a variety of activities throughout April. There are multiple opportunities to get involved this month. We are grateful for our community partners and support for students.
In the first six weeks of this year, we had over 1,000 visitors to our campus! This took a tremendous amount of effort from our team. Students and visitors experienced tours of our new Career Academies, the Living Peace 365 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, Eagle Watch, the B-rrry Scurry, the CCC Library Art Gallery, the Broken Box Mime Theater as part of the Quad City Visiting Artist program and more.
We have had several Clinton Starter programs make progress this year. The ClintonStarter program was created to encourage employees across all areas of campus to pitch their ideas for entrepreneurial college activities. The program goals are to generate net revenue for the college, increase enrollment, or improve retention. Donors contributed to the ClintonStarter program, and these were matched with Paul B. Sharar Foundation funds.
The first project was to recognize first-generation college students and resulted in a First-Generation College Students Week and a three-credit tuition voucher for a family member of each of the five first-generation students who attended the panel discussion. The second project is a Student Recreation area where students can gather to play games and socialize. That proposal is moving forward with a room identified and equipment being installed. The third proposal is to assist refugees with educational needs as they settle in our community. English Language Acquisition classes have begun for our new residents. There is also funding from ClintonStarter for transportation to class if needed. Twenty Ukrainians have relocated to Clinton County and are learning English as they train for jobs. CCC is working with the Iowa NICE (Neighbors Influencing Community Excellence) nonprofit to assist with needs. The ELA class includes immigrants from other countries as well.
At the Iowa Phi Theta Kappa Academic Awards, our Alpha Theta Beta chapter was awarded 5-Star Chapter status, was named a REACH chapter for their growth in membership and will receive free graduation regalia through the Phi Theta Kappa REACH Rewards program.
The advisers and this amazing group of students have worked hard this year. I'm very proud of them and it's great to see their efforts being recognized. In recent years, the chapter has completed several projects including providing care packages for our first responders, collecting alumni memories, a little lending library, and sending more than 1,000 holiday cards to our military troops.
We have great business and industry partners. One example, Clinton Community College has received a donation of equipment from LyondellBasell Clinton Complex. These Fluke documenting process calibrators will be used in the Advanced Manufacturing program to train students for their jobs in area industries such as LyondellBasell. We appreciate this generous gift and continued partnerships. Our students gain valuable experience and can use the tools they will use after graduation.
Clinton Community College B-rrry Scurry 4-Mile Run participants were blessed with a sunny 42-degree day for the 42nd annual event on Saturday, Feb. 4. The winner of the men’s division was Devin Allbaugh of Bettendorf, with a new course record of 19:18. The 397 runners and walkers took to the course at noon for the event that raises funds for the Paul B. Sharar Foundation B-rrry Scurry scholarship program. The participants ranged from almost 3 through 85.
We have had fabulous art exhibits this year from Clinton Community College's own Pat Cheak, Beth Wood, Christopher Legel and Jo Van Arkel, a visiting artist from Drury University. Our gallery continues to evolve and provide a forum for artists.
Our award-winning Gaming Guild student club is having another outstanding year of engaging students, having fun, learning, and eating pizza. One of our newest clubs, aptly named “The Super Awesomeness Club”, has taken campus by storm. Watch for more great things from this engaged group of students. Working together, the Phi Theta Kappa Alpha Theta Beta chapter and the Gaming Guild have lobbied CCC to create a Student Recreation Center where students can gather for games and socializing.
There are so many great things going on at EICC. I hope you will come and be a part of the energy and excitement. Thank you for being part of our shared vision. We look forward to finding new ways of providing equitable opportunities for everyone to participate.
Happy Community College Month! We hope to see you soon.
Brian Kelly is the president of Clinton Community College, “The Community’s College.” CCC was established in 1946 with classes primarily made up of World War II veterans coming home and has served this community for over 75 years.
